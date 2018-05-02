The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Met Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally shot outside Queensbury Tube station on Tuesday evening (May 1).

Police were called to Cumberland Road at 9.02pm following reports of a shooting.

Armed police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and found the man, believed to be aged in his thirties, suffering from a critical gun shot injury.

He died at the scene at 9.58pm.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be held in due course.

Police are in the process of informing the victim's next-of-kin.

(Image: @Keval_91/PA)

A man in his 20s also attended a north London hospital with a gunshot injury at 9.08pm. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

So far no arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Justin Howick said: "I would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact police at the earliest opportunity.

"Detectives are busy at the scene and working to build a clear picture of the circumstances of this fatal attack."

All witnesses who have not spoken to police and anyone with any information concerning these shootings are requested to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7757/01May.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.