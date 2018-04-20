Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation has been launched after a builder was found dead in Hatton Garden.

Detectives investigating the 47-year-old's death initially suspected he had fallen from the roof of the building he was working on, Pressman Melts, but now suspect he was the victim of a serious assault by a colleague.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday (April 19) but later de-arrested him for murder and arrested him on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has now been released on bail, pending further enquiries, to a date in mid-May

Police were initially called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man injured on the roof of the building, at around 2.41pm on Tuesday (April 17).

He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 3.07pm, and despite initial reports that he had fallen off the roof of the building, Metropolitan Police now believe he was murdered.

The man's next of kin have been informed, but he has not been formally identified. His post-mortem was due to be held at the St Pancras Mortuary on Thursday (April 19), and found that he had died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

DCI Luke Marks, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our enquiries have established that the victim was viciously attacked by a male suspect who is understood to have worked at the same site.

"We continue to appeal for information to trace a man who made off from Hatton Garden towards Chancery Lane, and boarded a Central Line train at Chancery Lane tube station at around 14:15hrs.

"Were you in the Hatton Garden area at that time, and did you see a man running towards Chancery Lane, or otherwise acting suspiciously? We would urge you to come forward as soon as possible."

The man is described as a white male, aged in his mid 20s. He was wearing a navy blue fleece jacket, blue jeans and brown workmen's boots.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call the Incident room on 0208 358 0200 quoting CAD 4481/17Apr. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you would prefer not to give your name.