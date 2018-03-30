The video will start in 8 Cancel

A mum-of-three lost the equivalent of 184 Mars Easter eggs after her weight left her feeling too embarrassed to be seen by fellow mums in public.

A fear of being judged by other mums and struggling to keep up with her kids persuaded this Uxbridge woman to conquer her lifelong battle with her weight.

Kamilla Whatling shed a remarkable four stone, dropping from a dress size of 22 to size 12 and "hasn't looked back since".

After having children, Kamilla found she struggled to run around after her kids and felt too embarrassed to go to soft play areas for "fear of being judged by the super fit mums".

She said: "I've struggled with my weight since I was a teenager, it began as early as 11 years old.

"In high school my mother put me on a diet, it was around the time when you'd start to get free reign on the tuck shop food. I was always the one queuing up for snacks at break time.

"And the puppy fat that I gained just never went away and I've battled with my weight since then."

Kamilla tried everything to shift the excess pounds, including Weight Watchers, fad diets and the "horrific" Scarsdale diet, which she said left her feeling unwell.

At her lowest point, weighing in at 15 stone 8 lbs, Kamilla was deemed "obese" and had been diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

She would huff and puff walking up stairs and struggled to run around after her children.

Then, after seeing a friend lose a huge amount of weight through the Slimming World plan, she eventually plucked up the courage to attend a group meeting.

The 36-year-old said: "I couldn't believe how much food you could eat with Slimming World.

"You can have salad and vegetables in abundance and you don't ever really feel hungry, it's quite revelutionary.

"I loved having the group's motivation and support, I never once felt judged or embarrassed and after having such low confidence it gave me the boost that I needed.

"I haven't looked back, I went on to have (my third child) and six weeks after having him, I was at a healthy BMI and the liver disease had gone - it really changed my life."

Now a healthy and happy 11 stone 7 lbs, Kamilla hopes to "give back" by launching her own Slimming World group in Yiewsley.

The mum offered advice to anyone who wants to lose weight, but is too scared to take the first steps.

She said: "Don't be frightened to go and walk through those doors, you won't regret it.

"You choose the target weight you want to reach, there's no pressure. It's your journey.

"It's the best decision some people ever make, it's changed my life beyond belief."

Kamilla's Slimming World group will be held at Yiewsley Methodist Church, on Wednesdays, at 5.30 and 7.30, beginning on April 4.

