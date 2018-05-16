Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mum of a teenager who was punched in the face repeatedly and threatened with a knife during a robbery in Uxbridge has said violence in the town is “getting worse”.

At around 9.25pm on Tuesday (May 15), 19-year-old Rhys Brooks was walking in Uxbridge High Street when he was approached by three males who assaulted him and robbed him at knifepoint.

After the robbery, which took place near St Andrew's Roundabout, the three males made off with Rhys' wallet and left him with injuries to his face.

Speaking to getwestlondon on Wednesday (May 16), Jane Brooks, of Uxbridge, said she no longer feels safe in the town after what happened to her son.

Ms Brooks said: “There were three of them, they yelled at him and he just carried on walking. One jumped off the wall onto his back and pushed him to the floor.

“He was punched three or four times in the face, it's bruised now. They took his wallet, which had his bank card and his provisional licence inside.

"They told him 'if you don't do what we say we will stab you'.

“When he was on the floor, Rhys said to them 'please don't take my phone', but they took his iPhone and threw it so it smashed on the floor. They then used his bank card and spent £359 on it.

“Uxbridge never used to be this bad. It's frightening and it's getting worse, you don't expect this to happen right on your doorstep at this time of night.”

Ms Brooks added: “I don't feel safe in Uxbridge now, you've got all these gangs congregating. You can't really walk alone without looking over your shoulder.

“Rhys is a hard worker, he's up every day at 6am for his job. Now, he's be worried about coming out of work alone in the dark."

A Met Police spokesman confirmed officers were called at 9.45pm to reports of a knifepoint robbery in Uxbridge High Street and said officers from Hillingdon are investigating.

“The victim, a man aged 19, was approached by three males. He was assaulted and threatened with a knife, his wallet was stolen and the males made off,” the spokesman said.

There have been no arrests and an investigation continues.

If you have information or witnessed the incident in Uxbridge High Street, contact Hillingdon Police on 101 quoting CAD 7766/15May or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.