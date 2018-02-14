Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Brent family warned for their repeated antisocial behaviour have been told by the council it no longer has a duty to house them.

Brent Council said that Nadiya Muhammed and six of her children made themselves "intentionally homeless" following reports of antisocial behaviour.

On Sunday (February 11) Mrs Muhammed and six of her children, aged, 3, 9, 10, 15, 17 and 18, left their emergency accommodation under direction from the council and now no longer have somewhere to live.

The family has been in emergency accommodation since 2013 when the council accepted their homelessness application.

When their temporary Queensbury council home was destroyed in a fire in 2016, Brent Council moved Mrs Muhammed and her children to temporary accommodation in a Harlesden hotel.

Over the next 18 months the family was moved from one temporary residence to the next - the longest period they stayed anywhere was for a year at hotel in Queen's Park.

When Mrs Muhammed found that her children had bed bugs in 2017 she lodged a hygiene complaint with the council.

(Image: Nadiya Muhammed)

Speaking to getwestlondon, Mrs Muhammed said: "After I told the council about the bed bugs it said it had had a complaint from the hotel saying they had evidence of my child on the roof - they had filmed it - but it wasn't my child - it was the neighbours' kid."

According to Mrs Muhammed Brent Council gave her the option to dispute the complaint but didn't make it clear that if she chose not to then the council may be discharged of its duty to house her.

In November Brent Council placed Mrs Muhammed in emergency accommodation in West Drayton while it "monitored her children's behaviour" and reviewed the family's case.

Mrs Muhammed said: "It fellt like Brent Council were saying - stay there and if there's no complaint from the people running the hostel then we will keep trying to house you."

(Image: Frederica Miller)

The family lived there for three months, and according to Mrs Muhammed no complaints were made against them during that time.

But having reviewed the case Brent Council said the family had made itself "intentionally homeless" because of repeated antisocial behaviour, and from February 11 it was no longer responsible for housing them.

A Brent Council spokesman said: “Brent Council has had to move the Muhammed family four times due to repeated complaints from neighbours about antisocial behaviour.

"The council has a duty towards other occupiers sharing the accommodation who are entitled to the quiet enjoyment of their homes; a right which was jeopardised by Mrs Muhammed and her family.

"Mrs Muhammed was warned repeatedly that the consequences of her actions would result in making her family intentionally homeless.

"As intentionally homeless, the council has a duty to provide temporary accommodation for a limited period to give Mrs Muhammed’s family an opportunity to secure their own home.

(Image: Google Maps)

“Brent Council has a duty to provide Mrs Muhammed and her family with advice and assistance to help them to find their own accommodation and this offer has been made to Mrs Muhammed in writing."

Brent Council said reports of antisocial behaviour made against the Muhammed family included being abusive to the hotelier, breaches of the hotel rules and regulations, loud gatherings in the communal kitchen and drinking and smoking.

The council also said Mrs Muhammed was reported to have left her children alone and unsupervised in the hotel.

When asked about these allegations, Mrs Muhammed said: "It's all lies! I don't drink or smoke and neither do my children - most of them are under age. I even complained to the hotel myself because of the drinking and smoking!

"As for leaving them on their own, I never did that! If I had to go out I always left my 18-year-old daughter in charge of them.

"We were never abusive to the hotel staff or other residents - it's lies!"

Mrs Muhammed and six of her children face being made homeless at a time of personal tragedy.

Mrs Muhammed's son-in-law Khader Saleh died after being fatally stabbed at Wormwood Scrubs prison on January 31.

Khader's widow, Salma Hassan, 20, is Mrs Muhammed's eldest daughter and lives independently from her mother.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.