A mum who has had to have six operations after a crash in Harrow is still recovering from the ordeal two months later.

On April 23 at around 1.50pm, Sonal Chande, 55, was crossing Cecil Road when she was involved in a collision with a car, reported to be a black Mercedes.

Ms Chande, who works as an administrator at Harrow Crown Court , was thrown 20 ft away, towards Headstone Lane, smashing the windscreen. She suffered a broken pelvis, two broken legs, and broken ribs in the crash.

Her daughter Surena Chande, 26, told getwestlondon after the crash that her mum had lost a lot of blood and the bone had “come through the skin” on her leg.

The mum-of-two has since undergone six surgeries and a skin graft and is still recovering in hospital, more than two months later.

The car involved in the incident had been travelling southbound on Cecil Road and after crash continued to do so, towards Ellen Webb Drive, before making off at some speed, according to police.

“This has ruined our lives,” Surena told getwestlondon in April.

“This will have a long-term effect on her, she won't be able to walk for a long time. She loved walking, she tried to walk two hours a day. Now it'll be rest and then physio.

(Image: Surena Chande)

“It could not have happened to a nicer person, to see my mother in the state she is in is the most horrible thing I have ever seen.

“When I found out I was in pieces, it's been horrific. My dad is probably going to give up his job.”

Surena added: “If anyone knows anything please tell police what you know.

“It wasn't a quiet area, so we desperately need people who witnessed the crash to come forward.”

(Image: Surena Chande)

Two men, aged 25 and 22, were arrested by police on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and failing to stop but have since been released under investigation, a Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed.

Detective Constable Adam Sullivan, from Harrow CID, said: "Someone out there knows exactly what they have done and are living with the thought that they have seriously injured an innocent pedestrian.

"If a friend or family member has disclosed to you what happened, or you notice that their black Mercedes has been damaged and the explanation seems a bit unusual, please contact police."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference 3659/23APR18 or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.