A mum-of-two fears for the lives of her children on an estate plagued by underground street racing.

Instagram and Twitter are being used to amass huge crowds of spectators eager to witness rubber-burning races and high-speed stunts.

Hillingdon appears to have become a hot-spot for the clandestine world of street racing.

Shocking footage has captured the smoke and screeching of these underground meets which have seen cars and motorbikes tear through streets and around the large car parks of supermarkets and retail parks.

Mum-of-two Kerry Foster has been suffering the noise and dangers that come with these meetings for two years.

Recovering from cancer and caring for a child with special needs she is angry at the terror these drivers spread and says “I shouldn’t have to fear for my life”.

She claims that a Yeading retail park is among the locations where massive crowds descend for all-night racing and stunts in souped-up vehicles.

Earlier this week Get West London published startling footage which showed spectators inches from a car as it "drifted" around a pillar at speed in the car park of the Asda superstore in Hayes.

Since its publication it has emerged that Hayes Bridge Retail Park with its large car park is also a site where bikers and drivers meet to perform street racing stunts.

And 46-year-old Mrs Foster has now revealed that Willow Tree Lane Retail Park is also being plagued by the antics of street racers, with the dangerous driving often spilling out onto surrounding streets.

She even claims plastic speed bumps put in place to stop the racing have simply been unbolted.

The stunts have left her fearing for the safety of her children and other youngsters on the estate close to the car park.

Mrs Foster said: “They are using the streets and roads as race tracks. They turn their headlights off and cover their registration plates and time each other going up and down.

“I had a near miss when I had my daughter in the car and there were three cars – an Audi, a BMW and an Astra – haring down the street. They missed us by millimetres.

“When I’m popping to the shop for a pint of milk I should not have to fear for my life.”

Mrs Foster says the meets have been taking place for the last two years.

It is a problem authorities have admitted they are “struggling to tackle” due to limited police resources.

During some meetings, which spectators are told about at short notice, it has been claimed that drugs have been taken and fireworks set off.

It is alleged that social media drives the attendance and organisation of these underground events.

Mrs Foster has said that the footage capturing a high-speed stunt in the Asda superstore in Pinkwell – where no arrests were made by police – is nothing compared to what she has witnessed.

She said: “This isn’t just a few people in an Asda car park. This is a proper event.

“Some of these meets have between 2,000 and 3,000 people up here regularly.

“These are being advertised on Twitter and Instagram.

“They will set a date for the events, and at the very last minute they will announce where it is going to be.

“Drugs are being used by people there. [Some attendees] are throwing fireworks across the car park.

“They’ve even had hot dog and ice-cream vans there. It’s like a little market.

“Some of these drivers are smoking drugs in the car park. You can see it and smell it. They’re not only going at speed they’re driving under the influence.

“You see people taking their little kids there. Babies in prams at midnight next to these cars.

“They will start about six or seven o’clock, and they won’t leave until about two or three in the morning.”

The noise of these events has at times, Mrs Foster says, become unbearable.

They have had to leave their home of 21 years on occasion just to escape the sound of screeching tyres.

Even when obstacles are put in the way, she says the resourceful racers simply remove them.

She said: “They are bringing tools along and unbolting the speed bumps, the plastic ones, from the ground.

“It’s all through the week. Residents have reported the exhausts going off thinking it was gunfire.

“You can hear the screeching from miles away.

“We’ve had to move away at times and stay with family while it’s going on.”

The Met Police attended a recent meet in the car park of the Asda in Hayes, where no arrests were made and no offences recorded by observing officers.

The leader of Hillingdon Council has said public space protection orders may be used to prevent such driving in certain areas, but that authorities are struggling to tackle the issue.

*If you have any footage of dangerous stunts being performed by street racers in west London send it to craig.simpson@reachplc.com