The mum and sister of a young man who was stabbed in the neck in an unprovoked attack at a bar in Eastcote have pleaded for help in catching the chief suspect who has been placed on a worldwide Most Wanted list.

Detectives investigating the murder of Josh Hanson are appealing for any information following possible sightings of the chief suspect who has been placed on Interpol’s worldwide Most Wanted list.

A reward of £50,000 for information leading to the arrest off Shane O’Brien was announced in October, marking the two-year anniversary of Mr Hanson’s death.

The 21-year-old from Kingsbury was stabbed in the neck in an unprovoked attack while partying at the Re: bar, in Field End Road, in the early hours of October 11 2015.

O’Brien, 30, from Ladbroke Grove, fled the UK immediately after Mr Hanson’s murder and has been on the run ever since. Police believe O'Brien was flown out of the country on a private chartered plane from Biggin Hill airfield.

Following the news he has been placed on the Most Wanted list, Mr Hanson’s mum Tracey, and sister Brooke, said: "We have lived for two years and seven months without Josh but we still have hope that we will get justice for him.

“Imagine if together, we could get justice for Josh. Well I believe we can, I believe that by sharing the wanted poster, home and away, justice will be ours in a matter of time.

“Brooke and I count down the days, hours and minutes hoping and praying that we receive a call to tell us that Shane O’Brien has been arrested.

“Our lives will never be the same without Josh and I would not wish our living nightmare on anyone, it is a pain that no words alone can describe.

(Image: Met Police)

"Now with O'Brien on Interpol’s Most Wanted list we encourage people from all over the world to get in touch for a copy of the Metropolitan Police Wanted Poster, which currently has a £50,000 reward on offer for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.

"We need your help, can you please share the wanted poster, if you are going on holiday or if your local shops are happy to display it, please ask and we will send them out to you.

“If you can help us please get in touch with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @JusticeforJoshHanson.

“Brooke and I would also like to thank those of you who have already shared the poster on social media and those who have displayed the poster home and away, your efforts mean that the police receive calls of possible sightings, and no call is a wasted call.

"Someone, somewhere also knows where O’Brien is and can change the pain and uncertainty that each day brings for us. We ask you to try and imagine the emptiness that we have been left to live with, please, please, please do the right thing and make that call or encourage someone else to."

(Image: Met Police)

October’s appeal prompted a number of people to come forward with possible information about O’Brien and detectives have been working hard since then to gather more information.

Three days after the appeal, information was received that a man matching O’Brien’s description had been seen in central Prague on several occasions, the last time around mid-September 2017.

Detectives know O’Brien had been in Prague as he was arrested there in February last year for criminal damage and assault and now believe he was in the city for at least seven months. Extensive appeals have been carried out in Prague to try to build up a picture of his lifestyle.

Another person came forward to say O’Brien may have been in Gibraltar around the same time. Information was also received that O’Brien may have been in Nice in early November.

A great deal of work has been carried out, with the help of the National Crime Agency, around all these sightings to gather further information.

Investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “Were these sightings of Shane O’Brien? We know he has been travelling extensively since Josh’s murder and has the ability to move around without using his own identity with the help of others.

“Based on what we know about O’Brien’s lifestyle and interests, we are looking to people in nightclubs and boxing gyms as well as ex-pats and any women he may have become involved with to come forward.

“Those who have been in close proximity to him may well have seen his distinctive and rather poor quality cover-up tattoo of a owl holding a skull. As always, any calls we receive with information will be dealt with in the upmost confidence.

(Image: Met Police)

“Please do not assume that someone else will call in; what you perceive to be a small piece of information could in fact be the missing piece of the jigsaw that gets justice for Josh.

“After more than two-and-a-half years, some may feel that will we never catch O’Brien.

“But with the work that has and continues to be done, I believe we are making it more and more difficult for those supporting and helping O’Brien to remain hidden and there will come a point where they will see him as a liability and they will make that anonymous call.

“It is hugely significant that he is now included on Interpol’s worldwide Most Wanted list, it is about reducing O’Brien’s options.

“I would urge the public to remain vigilant wherever they are in the world. I am going to ask that we all save the poster to our phones and share it as widely as possible, especially when out of the UK or with colleagues, family or friends abroad.

“If you think you see O’Brien, please make that call immediately – I can’t emphasis enough how important it is for us to move quickly. The best number to call is the National Crime Agency’s public line on 0370 496 7622, which is staffed 24 hours a day.

“As well as contacting the NCA, please also inform local police so they can act immediately – show them the poster saved on your phone.

“Of course, in an emergency always call 999 - O’Brien is dangerous and should not be approached. A substantial reward of £50,000 remains on offer for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.”

(Image: Met Police)

DCI McHugh added that he is keen to also hear from those involved with the private aircraft industry.

He said: “O’Brien left the UK in a privately chartered plane. Has he chartered more planes as he moves around the world - are you that pilot or ground crew who has seen O’Brien?

“Obviously he will not be travelling under his own name but O’Brien has an air about him, a presence he will struggle to conceal. I’d ask private pilots for both planes and helicopters and those involved in the aircraft industry to keep their eyes and ears open. Equally O'Brien could be using ports and private boats.

(Image: Met Police)

"Please circulate the appeal poster as wide and far as possible and into any communications that you have. The posters have a QR code so everyone can save them easily to their phones. Imagine how powerful it could be if everyone travelling had an eye out for O’Brien.

“As always I am indebted to the public for the support they have and continue to provide. Everyone wants to give Josh’s mum Tracey and his sister Brooke the news they so desperately need to hear. As the months go by, the lack of justice only adds to their heartbreak.”

(Image: Met Police)

In February 2017, he was arrested in Prague. He used the Italian alias of Enzo Mellonceli, supported by false documentation, and was bailed pending further enquiries.

An image taken then shows he had changed his appearance – he had grown his hair and had a full beard and a distinctive new tattoo of an owl holding a skull, covering up his previous “Shannon 15-04-06” tattoo.

DCI McHugh said: "When arrested in Prague, O’Brien had boxing gloves with him. He uses gyms and will continue to do so I’m sure.

“His new tattoo is so distinctive it should stick in the mind of fellow boxers, or possibly a new partner. I would still like to hear from the tattoo artist who covered up his original ‘Shannon 15-04-06’ tattoo, it would have taken several sittings.

“There is a very large reward on offer for bringing O’Brien before the courts but more than that I hope people will be motivated by a need to help Josh’s family.

“Josh was an amazing young man with his whole life ahead of him and Tracey and Brooke miss him desperately. They need to see O’Brien bought to justice.”

O'Brien, originally from Ladbroke Grove, is described as white and 6ft with grey eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about O’Brien or his whereabouts can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org , the police incident room on 020 8785 8099 or the National Crime Agency’s public line on 0370 496 7622, which is staffed 24 hours a day.