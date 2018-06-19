Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother and daughter who were part of an all female terrorist cell have been jailed after plotting to carry out a deadly attack in London.

Rizlaine Boular, 22, planned a suicide knife attack on random members of the public to cause widespread panic, injury and death in April last year, the Old Bailey heard.

She was given a life sentence and told she will serve a minimum of 16 years behind bars for plotting the attack in Westminster.

Her Moroccan-born mother Mina Dich, 44, was jailed for six years and nine months with a further five years on extended licence for helping her.

Rizlaine's sister Safaa Boular, 18, will be sentenced at a later date after she was found guilty of preparing for terrorism in the UK and Syria.

Safaa became Britain's youngest convicted female terror plotter after a jury found her guilty at the Old Bailey on June 4.

Police began investigating the teenager in August 2017 when she revealed her intentions to travel to Syria to join ISIS, during a police stop on her return from Morocco.

Mina Dich reported both her daughters missing two days later, and they were tracked to a west London hostel.

Both girls admitted they had planned to travel to Syria to live under the ISIS regime, but insisted that they had no intention of carrying out terrorist acts.

Analysis of their phones showed Safaa actually planned to marry Coventry-born ISIS fighter Naweed Hussain, 32, when she arrived.

She had also been sharing ISIS propaganda and the couple had discussed her wearing a suicide belt.

While on police bail, Safaa remained in contact with Hussain and her intentions turned from travelling to Syria to carrying out a terror plot in London.

However, people she started speaking to were not fellow ISIS sympathisers as she believed but role-playing security services officers.

Safaa enquired about getting firearms and grenades, which she called pineapples, as well as possible central London targets and the possibility of using a vehicle in the attack as an alternative to getting firearms.

Safaa was charged on April 12, but she continued to plot, remaining in touch with her mother and sister.

The trio used a secret code based on an Alice in Wonderland tea party to discuss their plans for two weeks.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Police officers tracked Mina and Rizlaine as they drove around central London looking for potential locations for their attack, on April 2, 2017.

The following day they bought a pack of three kitchen knives from a supermarket in Wandsworth.

Rizlaine retained the biggest of the knives and the rest of the pack and receipt were thrown away and later recovered by police.

The day after that, Rizlaine was recorded talking about the planned attack to Khawla Barghouti, 21, at her home in Harlesden Road in Willesden .

Shortly after 7pm that day the house was raided by anti-terror police.

Rizlaine was shot during the raid. She was taken to hospital for treatment before being arrested three days later. Mina had been visiting Safaa in prison and was arrested in prison.

Islamist extremist material was found on the mother and daughter's electronic devices and they were charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Khawla was also charged with terrorism offences and was convicted after she admitted knowing about the plans, and not alerting the police or authorities to them. She awaits sentencing on Friday (June 22).

Last Friday (June 15) Rizlaine Boular, of central London, was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years.

Dich, of south-west London, also admitted the charge and was sentenced to an extended sentence of 11 years and nine months, comprised of six years and nine months’ imprisonment and an additional five years on licence.

Safaa Boular, of south-west London, was convicted by a jury at the Old Bailey on June 4 of two counts of preparation of terrorist acts and will be sentenced at a later date.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, said: "This investigation started with Safaa, and her attempts to travel out to Syria, marry a Daesh fighter and support their terrorist activity.

"Having been prevented from travelling to Syria, she then set about plotting an attack in the UK but her plans were being covered by the counter terrorism network and security services.

"After Safaa was arrested and charged, her mother and sister tried to pick up where she left off.

"But again, working with the security services, we tracked their plans and stopped them before they were able to put them into practice.

"All three women were filled with hate and toxic ideology and were determined to carry out a terrorist attack. Had they been successful, it could well have resulted in people being killed or seriously injured.

"But thanks to the work of the security services and counter terrorism police, their plans never came to fruition."