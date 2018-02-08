The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman believed to have taken her children from council care three months ago has not been seen since.

Members of the public are being asked to help find missing Reyan Azzydi.

Scotland Yard says the mum was last seen more than three months ago, on November 2 last year.

The 36-year-old was residing in north west London, but police say they cannot be more precise with the location.

Officers say she has taken her two children, a seven-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, from council care.

Ms Azzydi has links to Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Officers are working with partners from the relevant local authority to try and locate Ms Azzydi and her children, and say the welfare of all three remains the priority in their investigation.

Anyone who has seen the missing mum and her children, or knows of their whereabouts, is asked to contact Metropolitan Police on 020 8733 3575.

