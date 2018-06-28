Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A last ditch attempt to save the Battle of Britain Club in Uxbridge has failed and it will close on Sunday July 1.

Club chairman, Alan Wright, had hoped backers might be found to save the Hillingdon Road-based club which had fallen on financial hard times, but no solution has been found.

On July 1, the club's lease will be handed back to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in order to clear the club's outstanding debts and Alan has taken the decision to resign as chairman.

He told getwestlondon this week: "It is with great sadness and regret that it looks like the fight is over for a club that has served the Royal Air Force in Uxbridge and its present and past community as well as the local people and charities, for the past 71 years.

"The club is closing after the final event on Saturday (June 30). As directed by RAFA HQ, RAFA Leicester are attending the club on July 1 at 2pm for a hand over and I have decided to resign my post as chairman effective from June 30.

"This has not been an easy decision after a hard fight and a great amount of support from friends, members and people who have taken interest in trying to save the club. I will be in attendance on Sunday and if you want to come and say a final farewell you will be more than welcome."

The club, which consists of two prefabricated Nissen huts, has been open for 71 years and lies near to the the Battle of Britain bunker from where the epic battle was marshalled. It served RAF Uxbridge service personnel and is the home of the Uxbridge branch of the RAF Association.

Alan confirmed earlier this year that RAFA headquarters in Leicester had come to the conclusion that the club was no longer viable due to insurmountable debts and the dilapidated condition of the building.

It is understood the club had not been billed for its rent for 16 years and so had not paid. The MOD billed the club earlier this year for the outstanding £160,000 but can only claim £60,000 as it can only claim debts going back six years.

Mr Wright says that he thinks faults lie on both sides for allowing the debts to build up. He says past club committees lacked the "guidance" to be able to make progress in paying off creditors.

He adds that most of the debts are now clear apart from the outstanding amount on the lease which the club had hoped RAFA would be willing to renegotiate.

But RAFA says handing the lease back to the MOD is the "only viable solution".

Ailsa Gough, area director south east and eastern at RAFA, said: “The Battle of Britain Club is run on behalf of the club committee by a management company. 2017 financial reports, prepared by that company, clearly show significant long-term debts and an operating loss for the year. These financial difficulties mean that ongoing costs, including those necessary to bring the premises up to appropriate standards, to pay monthly rent and to clear debts cannot be covered by the club.

“The only viable course of action is for the surrender of the lease to the landlord and the management company has been given notice."

She added: “We are in regular contact with our Uxbridge branch and are supporting them to find alternative premises for their meetings, so they can continue to support members of the RAF family in their area.”