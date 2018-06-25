Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ruth Cadbury, Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth, has sent out an impassioned call to arms to her colleagues in the House of Commons to vote against Heathrow expansion at the crunch vote.

Battle lines are beginning to be drawn ahead of the vote which is expected to take place on Monday (June 25). Labour announced it will offer its MPs a free vote on the bill, but Tory MPs will be whipped to support the runway.

West London Conservatives, Boris Johnson, MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, and Nick Hurd, MP for Ruislip Northwood and Pinner, will face a tough decision whether to rebel against the government as Prime Minister Theresa May has made it clear there will be no tolerance for government ministers who rebel.

Mrs Cadbury who has long campaigned against the expansion, said: "A new runway will destroy a community and bring the misery of aircraft noise to many new areas including Heston, Osterley, Brentford and north Chiswick who will now have continuous flights directly overhead.

"It will bring with it yet more traffic and air pollution on our already congested roads. Neither the airlines nor the Government are prepared to pay for the additional rail infrastructure that would be essential to achieve Heathrow’s fantasy promise of no increase in Road traffic.

(Image: Ruth Cadbury)

"Even if you discount the huge environmental cost, the Government would be signing a blank cheque of tax-payers money to Heathrow for a scheme that, according to its own its own figures, brings no net benefit to the UK economy.

"It will breach the UK’s carbon cap, meaning growth at other airports and in other sectors of the economy will have to be curbed.

"Heathrow’s claims about new destinations aren’t worth the billboard space they’ve been written on. The Government’s own analysis confirms that the nature of passenger demand means that extra capacity at Heathrow will be filled by more intensive use of existing routes.

"Without taxpayer subsidy a third runway will lead to fewer direct flights to other UK airports damaging the international competitiveness of the UK regions.

"Parliament’s impartial Transport Committee identified that much of any increased capacity will be taken up by out-bound leisure passengers, not new business connections for UK Plc.

"Furthermore, the introduction of new smaller capacity ultra-long-haul planes are leading to reduced reliance on the hub airport model.

"Many local residents work at Heathrow and the airport is a major contributor to the economic success of West London, but it can and will continue to have that role without needing another runway. No-one will lose their job if expansion doesn’t go ahead – well apart from perhaps a few well-paid public relations people.

"That is why, for me, and many others, I would like Heathrow to be 'better, not bigger'”.