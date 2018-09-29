The video will start in 8 Cancel

A kind-hearted mourner heeded a dying girl’s last wish and dressed in pink for her funeral.

Brave Jess Shepherd died on September 7 aged 10 after a seven-year battle with neuroblastoma, which mainly affects babies and young children.

After her family was given the heartbreaking news that her condition was terminal , she planned her own "FUNeral", complete with her favourite Katy Perry song, Roar.

The schoolgirl, who went to Harefield Primary School and lived in Ruislip, had also asked that all mourners wear pink.

So Eoin Hannan, 64, a friend of the family, turned up to pay his respects dressed as the Pink Panther.

He told GetWestLondon: “They said to wear all pink and not black so that’s what I did.”

The funeral took place at Breakspear Crematorium, on Breakspear Road in Ruislip on Thursday.

Get West London was invited to attend the funeral by Jess' family and to share updates from the day for those who could not be there.

