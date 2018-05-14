The video will start in 8 Cancel

A motorcyclist was killed after he was hit by a car in Kensington late on Sunday (May 13) evening.

Police were called on Sunday at around 11pm to a report of a collision between a car and motorcycle on the Holland Road junction with Shepherd's Bush Roundabout.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found the motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man injured.

He was declared dead at the scene at 12.06am on Monday, May 14. His next of kin have been informed, and a formal identification process awaits.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries. Officers from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit on 0208 543 5157.