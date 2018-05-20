Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Great West Road, Hounslow on Saturday night (May 19).

The man, who's age is not yet known, was initially treated at the scene by paramedics after a crash between a car and motorbike.

Metropolitan Police were called to Great West Road in Hounslow, near the junction with Sutton Lane, just before 7.30pm and the A4 was closed in both directions.

The man suffered both head and arm injuries that have been described as serious and was rushed to hospital by air ambulance, where he remains on Sunday morning (May 20). The man's condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

(Image: @SwapnilSankhe1)

The Great West Road was closed in both directions from 7.30pm until just before midnight, while police investigated the incident and cleared the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 7:27pm yesterday (19 May) to Great West Road, Hounslow, to reports of a road traffic collision.



"We sent an incident response officer, two single responders in cars and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance by helicopter.



"We treated a man at the scene with head and arm injuries and took him by air to hospital."

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.