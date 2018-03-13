The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alarming figures suggest nearly a fifth of fatalities on our roads involve motorbike and moped drivers.

According to the latest reported road casualties statistics from the Department for Transport, in 2016, motorcyclists accounted for 18% of road deaths.

To help bikers if they're involved in a crash, a free motorcycle safety training course, Biker Down, has been launched in Hounslow.

It offers the chance to learn practical skills to prevent being involved in a crash, essential first aid training and advice on what to do if you're the first person at the scene of a collision.

The scheme is led by London Fire Brigade working in partnership with London Ambulance Service, Transport for London , Metropolitan Police and Hounslow Council.

Over the course of four hours riders will learn vital information to improve their chances of survival if they are involved in a crash.

The course covers:

How to manage the scene if you come across a collision

How to help an injured rider by providing early intervention at the roadside

Motorcycle-specific first aid - how to remove a helmet and practical tips on safer riding

The next, in May, will be held at Heston Fire Station in London Road, Isleworth.

It is open to motorcyclists of all ages and experience.

Councillor Amrit Mann, deputy leader of Hounslow Council, said: “Motorcycles are an important way for people to travel, particularly in supporting access to employment.

"However, motorcyclists face disproportionately high levels of risk on our roads.

“If involved in a crash, the first people on the scene can make a massive difference to the outcome of their injuries.

"Working with our partners, courses like Biker Down are vital to help riders and improve their life chances when they are involved in a crash.”

On completion riders will receive a certificate and first-aid kit to carry under the seat of bikes.

The next course will be held on Sunday May 27, from 9am to 1pm or 2pm to 6pm.

Book Biker Down course at Heston Fire Station. Spaces are limited.

