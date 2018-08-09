Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are seeking a woman who abused and threatened a mother on board a packed Tube train after being accidentally kicked by a baby.

The incident happened after the mother and baby in a pram boarded a westbound Central line Underground train at Bank station on July 18.

As mum and baby boarded the train during rush hour, between 5.30 and 6pm, the young child accidentally kicked another woman who was boarding the train at the same time.

British Transport Police say that the woman became immediately abusive towards the mother, shouting at her and demanding she apologise for the kick in an "aggressive and threatening manner".

(Image: British Transport Police)

At this point, other passengers tried to intervene to restore calm to the commute, but the woman then suggested she had a knife in her bag.

As the the train pulled in to the next stop at St Pauls, a member of TfL staff noticed the row that was brewing and moved the mother and baby on to another carriage, away from the woman.

Police say the ordeal was "frightening" and that he family were "shaken by this woman’s aggressive language".

(Image: British Transport Police)

The suspect stayed on the train and continued to abuse the witnesses on the carriage who saw her abuse the mother and tried to intervene to help her.

Officers from British Transport Police have released two CCTV images of a woman they believe has information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the picture, can contact BTP by sending a text on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 517 of 18/07/2018. Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.