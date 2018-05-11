West London has always drawn large numbers of visitors as it's home to many of the capital's most popular tourist attractions.
But Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and Oxford Street aside, Airbnb have now revealed where most of its London guests choose to stay - and two west London boroughs make the top five.
According to 2017 figures released by the holiday home rental platform, more than 2.1million tourists from 150 different countries stayed at Airbnb's in the capital last year.
The data, gathered from January to December 2017, not only shows where people rented Airbnbs, but how many homes are listed in each borough and how much the average host earns from the venture.
Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea were the first and fourth most popular boroughs for Airbnb guests while Tower Hamlets, Camden and Southwark were second, third and fifth, respectively.
Westminster has 7,300 listed Airbnbs which drew a whopping 371, 100 guests in 2017 alone. Airbnb owners in Westminster earned an average £7,700 from using the platform last year.
There are 5,000 Airbnbs listed in Kensington and Chelsea and 167, 900 guests from 147 different countries stayed in the royal borough in 2017.
The least popular London borough was Harrow that drew only 5,700 Airbnb guest last year, but hosts still earned an average £2,000 which is more than they earned in Hillingdon.
A full list of Airbnb figures for each west London borough last year
Westminster
Total number of Airbnb guests: 371, 100
Number of countries of origin of guests: 147
Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 61
Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £7,700
Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 7,300
Kenisington and Chelsea
Total number of Airbnb guests: 167, 900
Number of countries of origin of guests: 129
Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 55
Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £7,400
Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 5,000
Hammersmith and Fulham
Total number of Airbnb guests: 103, 000
Number of countries of origin of guests: 122
Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 50
Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £4,500
Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 3,700
Brent
Total number of Airbnb guests: 47, 9000
Number of countries of origin of guests: 116
Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 47
Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £2,200
Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 2,200
Ealing
Total number of Airbnb guests: 29,000
Number of countries of origin of guests: 105
Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 40
Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £2,200
Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 1,500
Richmond
Total number of Airbnb guests: 20,900
Number of countries of origin of guests: 95
Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 38
Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £2,700
Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 1,000
Hounslow
Total number of Airbnb guests: 19,200
Number of countries of origin of guests: 97
Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 44
Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £2,700
Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 880
Hillingdon
Total number of Airbnb guests: 9,000
Number of countries of origin of guests: 87
Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 34
Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £1,500
Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 380
Harrow
Total number of Airbnb guests: 5,700
Number of countries of origin of guests: 70
Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 41
Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £2,000
Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 370