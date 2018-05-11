West London has always drawn large numbers of visitors as it's home to many of the capital's most popular tourist attractions.

But Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and Oxford Street aside, Airbnb have now revealed where most of its London guests choose to stay - and two west London boroughs make the top five.

According to 2017 figures released by the holiday home rental platform, more than 2.1million tourists from 150 different countries stayed at Airbnb's in the capital last year.

The data, gathered from January to December 2017, not only shows where people rented Airbnbs, but how many homes are listed in each borough and how much the average host earns from the venture.

Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea were the first and fourth most popular boroughs for Airbnb guests while Tower Hamlets, Camden and Southwark were second, third and fifth, respectively.

Westminster has 7,300 listed Airbnbs which drew a whopping 371, 100 guests in 2017 alone. Airbnb owners in Westminster earned an average £7,700 from using the platform last year.

There are 5,000 Airbnbs listed in Kensington and Chelsea and 167, 900 guests from 147 different countries stayed in the royal borough in 2017.

The least popular London borough was Harrow that drew only 5,700 Airbnb guest last year, but hosts still earned an average £2,000 which is more than they earned in Hillingdon.

A full list of Airbnb figures for each west London borough last year

Westminster

Westminster was the most popular borough for Airbnb guests last year

Total number of Airbnb guests: 371, 100

Number of countries of origin of guests: 147

Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 61

Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £7,700

Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 7,300

Kenisington and Chelsea

Inside an Airbnb in the Kings Road

Total number of Airbnb guests: 167, 900

Number of countries of origin of guests: 129

Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 55

Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £7,400

Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 5,000

Hammersmith and Fulham

Airbnb guests flocked to west London for their holidays last year

Total number of Airbnb guests: 103, 000

Number of countries of origin of guests: 122

Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 50

Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £4,500

Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 3,700

Brent

Brent's Wembley Stadium draws crowds to the borough

Total number of Airbnb guests: 47, 9000

Number of countries of origin of guests: 116

Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 47

Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £2,200

Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 2,200

Ealing

A plaque to commemorate Marshall Amps founder Jim Marshall is unveiled at the site of his original shop in Hanwell
A plaque to commemorate Marshall Amps founder Jim Marshall is unveiled at the site of his original shop in Hanwell

Total number of Airbnb guests: 29,000

Number of countries of origin of guests: 105

Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 40

Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £2,200

Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 1,500

Richmond

Richmond attracted nearly 30,000 Airbnb guests last year

Total number of Airbnb guests: 20,900

Number of countries of origin of guests: 95

Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 38

Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £2,700

Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 1,000

Hounslow

Syon Park in Hounslow is one of the borough's best-loved parks

Total number of Airbnb guests: 19,200

Number of countries of origin of guests: 97

Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 44

Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £2,700

Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 880

Hillingdon

Battle of Britain Bunker is one of Hillingdon's biggest tourist attractions

Total number of Airbnb guests: 9,000

Number of countries of origin of guests: 87

Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 34

Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £1,500

Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 380

Harrow

Harrow is famous for its prestigious boys' school

Total number of Airbnb guests: 5,700

Number of countries of origin of guests: 70

Average number of nights an Airbnb was booked in one year: 41

Average amount hosts earned from Airbnb: £2,000

Number of active Airbnbs in the borough: 370