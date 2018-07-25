The video will start in 8 Cancel

Violent crime is on the rise across west London, according to the latest Metropolitan Police figures available.

Crime data for the 12 months leading to June 2018 show the number of reported violent crimes are up in Ealing , Hillingdon , Harrow , Hounslow , Brent , Kensington and Chelsea , Hammersmith and Fulham and Westminster.

Violent crimes accounted for more than 30% of the total 899, 537 reported crimes in London from June 2017 to June 2018.

There has been an alarming rise in reported violent crimes including harassment, common assault, assault with injury, wounding/GBH, violence with an offensive weapon and murder over the last year.

But some west London boroughs have experienced a larger spike in violent offences than others.

While Westminster was the most dangerous borough for violent crimes from June 2017 to June 2018 - with a terrifying 14, 351 reported offences, Hounslow had the highest rise in violent incidents.

There was a chilling 9,276 violent crimes reported in Hounslow just 12 months with offences up 9.3% on the previous year.

Westminster experienced an alarming 8.7% increase in the number of violent offences reported there over 12 months.

From June 2017 to June 2018 a shocking 14, 351 were reported in the central London borough - which has risen from 13,197 in the previous year.

Brent had one of the highest numbers of reported violent crimes with 11,191 flagged to police from June 2017 to June 2018 - a 7.1% on the number violent crimes recorded there in the previous year.

There were a total 275, 894 violent crimes reported in London from June 2017 to June 2018 - with reported violent crime up 5% for the same period in the previous year.

These are the most dangerous west London boroughs for violent crime

Westminster

June 2017 - June 2018: 14, 351

June 2016 - June 2017: 13,197

Percentage increase: 8.7%

Brent

June 2017 - June 2018: 11,191

June 2016 - June 2017: 10, 443

Percentage increase: 7.1%

Ealing

June 2017 - June 2018: 10, 766

June 2016 - June 2017: 10, 487

Percentage increase: 2.7%

Hounslow

June 2017 - June 2018: 9,276

June 2016 - June 2017: 8,482

Percentage increase: 9.3%

Hillingdon

June 2017 - June 2018: 8,700

June 2016 - June 2017: 8,491

Percentage increase: 2.5%

Hammersmith and Fulham

June 2017 - June 2018: 6,975

June 2016 - June 2017: 6,717

Percentage increase: 3.8%

Harrow

June 2017 - June 2018: 5,305

June 2016 - June 2017: 4,908

Percentage increase: 8%

Kensington and Chelsea