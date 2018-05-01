Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was far more knife crime reported in one west London borough than any other in a month-long period, according to Metropolitan Police figures.

In March 2018 fewer knife crimes were reported in most west London neighbourhoods compared to the number reported in March last year.

In March 2017 there were 1,217 reported crimes involving knives across the capital and in March 2018 there were 1,108 - a 9% decrease.

Knife decreased or stabilised in nearly all west London boroughs last month bar two where the number of reported knife crimes rose by 12.5% and a shocking 36%.

Westminster was the worst west London borough for reported knife crime last month. In March 2018 the number of knife crimes reported in each of the Met's three categories had risen significantly.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

In March 2017, there were a shocking 41 knife crimes reported in Westminster including 15 assaults with knives and two knifepoint robberies in which the victim(s) was hurt.

In March 2018 this number had risen to a chilling 56 reported knife crimes - a 36% rise.

Knife crimes reported to the Met are divided into three categories: Knife crime is all crimes where a knife was either seen or intimated (ie believes the person has a knife, but not seen), k nife crime with injury – an assault where a knife was used and knife crime robbery – personal and commercial robbery where a knife was used.

People were injured in 17, or 36%, of the knife crimes reported in Westminster in March and six or 11% were robbed at knifepoint and injured.

In Hounslow the number of reported knife crimes had also increased.

In March 2018 there were a total 27 knife crimes reported compared to 24 in March last year.

A shocking 15 or 55% of the knife crimes reported in Hounslow last month were assaults using knives in which people were injured. Three people were also robbed at knife point and injured.

In March 2017 nine people were injured in assaults with knives and two were injured and robbed at knifepoint.

(Image: PA)

Where reported levels of knife crime stayed the same

Brent

Brent was the west London borough with the second highest number of knife crimes reported in March 2018. But while there were a total 50 knife crimes reported in March last moth this is the same as the number reported in March 2017.

In March 2018 14 people were injured in assaults with knives in the borough none were injured in knifepoint robberies.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

In March 2017, 19 people were injured in assaults using knives and five were injured in knifepoint robberies - so while the overall figure of knife crimes reported in March this year remains the same the number of people injured with knives has decreased.

Hillingdon

Hillingdon was another borough where the number of knife crimes reported seems to have stabilised.

In March 2018 there were a total 23 knife crimes reported in the neighbourhood including nine assaults and zero knifepoint robberies. Although the overall number of knife crimes reported in March 2017 was the same, there was a higher level of people hurt by knives, with two injured in knifepoint robberies.

(Image: PA)

Knife crime dropped in these west London boroughs

Ealing

There has been a 27% drop in the number of knife crimes reported in March 2018 compared to March 2017 in Ealing.

In March 2018 there were a total 35 knife crimes in Ealing, this figure includes 15 people injured with knives in assaults. None were injured with knives in robberies.

In March 2017 the figure was higher with 48 knife crimes reported. 18 people were injured in assaults with knives and no people were injured in knifepoint robberies.

Hammersmith and Fulham

Hammersmith and Fulham experienced 34% fewer knife crimes reported in March 2018 compared to March 2017.

In March 2017 a total 29 knife crimes were reported in the borough including eight assaults with knives. In March 2018 this number had dropped to a total 19 reported knife crimes including six people injured in assaults with knives.

No people were reportedly injured in knifepoint robberies in March 2017 or March 2018.

Harrow

There were 15% fewer knife crimes reported in Harrow in March 2018.

While the number of knife crimes reported had dropped from 20 to 17 there were a high number of people hurt in knife crimes in March this year.

In March 2017, eight people were assaulted with knives in Harrow whereas in March 2018 this number had risen to 12.

Two people were robbed at knife point were injured in March 2018 and five were in March 2017.

Kensington and Chelsea

Kensington and Chelsea experienced a significant 53% drop in the number of knives crimes reported in March 2018.

There were a total 9 knife crimes reported in the borough last month compared to 19 in the same period last year.

(Image: Goolistan Cooper)

Only one person was reportedly injured in an assault with a knife in March 2018, compared to five in March last year.

Nobody was robbed and hurt with a knife in the borough in March 2017 nor in March 2018.

Richmond

In Richmond in March reported knife crime had dropped by

50%. Only seven knife crimes were reported in the borough in March 2018 when 14 were reported for the same period last year. Three people were injured in knife assaults last month while eight were reportedly injured in March 2017.