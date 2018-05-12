Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harrow was awash with violent and sexual crime in March 2018 with an average four offences reported daily, according to Metropolitan Police.

Some parts of the borough were far worse hit than others and several hot spots have been revealed. 134 violent and sexual crimes were reported in Harrow in March making them the second most reported crime, beaten only by anti-social behaviour.

A shocking 22 violent and sexual crimes were reported in Harrow on the Hill in March. This accounted for 20% of the neighbourhood's overall reported crime figure for the month. The number had risen 46% from February when 15 violent and sexual crimes were reported.

Most of the reported violent and sexual crimes in the area took place around Roxeth Green Avenue.

Harrow Town Centre and Roxeth were the second most dangerous areas for violent and sexual crimes in March, there were 20 offences reported in each.

In Roxeth violent and sexual crimes accounted for 28% of the neighbourhood's overall reported crime figure and were up 42% from February.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

In Harrow Town Centre reported violent sexual crimes in March had increased 25% since February.

Most of the reported violent and sexual crimes in Harrow Town Centre were reported in and around St Anns shopping centre, with six taking place within the mall itself.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Headstone South and Stanmore Park each had 18 reported violent and sexual crimes in March making them the joint third most dangerous place for such crimes.

In Stanmore Park the figure was down on the previous month after 24 violent and sexual crimes were reported in the area in February.

Wealdstone

Wealdstone wasn't far behind with 17 violent and sexual offences reported there in much. While these reported crimes accounted for 22% of the area's overall crime figure they were up from the 16 offences reported in February.

Kenton East

There was a shocking 150% rise in violent and sexual offences reported in Kenton East in March,compared to the previous month. In February just 6 crimes of this type were reported and in March the number had increased to 15. Violent and sexual crimes accounted for 34% of the neighbourhood's overall crime figure.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Most of the crimes reported happened in and around Honey Pot Lane.

Harrow Weald

There were fewer violent and sexual crimes reported in Harrow Weald than in other parts of the borough with 13 reported there in March. This was a decrease from the 15 offences reported in March.

Headstone North and Queensbury

The two areas with the least amount of violent and sexual crime were Headstone North and Queensbury in which there were 12 reported in each.

In Queensbury these types of offences accounted for 20% of the overall crimes stats and in Headstone North they made up a significant 41%.