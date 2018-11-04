Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest crime stats for different parts of Hounslow have been released by the Metropolitan Police, revealing the borough's policing areas with the most reported crimes throughout August.

The figures have been analysed by the Get West London and we can reveal which are statistically the most and least dangerous places to live in the borough.

There were a total of 2,346 crimes reported to the force in August 2018, ranging from antisocial behaviour and burglary to sexual and drugs offences.

The most recent data reveals the number of offences during August as figures for September and October are yet to be released.

All previous statistics can be found at www.police.uk , which breaks down all reported crimes into each of Hounslow's 20 policing areas.

We have ranked the different places in the borough in order of the number of crimes recorded, with a more detailed breakdown for the five where there were the highest number of crimes reported.

1. Hounslow town centre - 235

(Image: Met Police)

It's not too surprising to find out the highest number of crimes happened in the town centre.

According to the Met Police, 62 of the reported offences were violent or sexual crimes, 46 were related to antisocial behaviour and 33 were shoplifting offences.

The figure represents a very small increase from the 244 reported crimes which happened in the same area the month before.

2. Brentford - 191

(Image: Met Police)

Next on the list is Brentford where 191 offences reportedly occurred in August.

An overwhelming majority of these crimes were antisocial behaviour offences which amounted to 62 of the overall figure.

Meanwhile 32 were violent or sexual offences, 22 were vehicle thefts and 20 were other types of theft.

It looks like crime has significantly decreased since July, however, as 235 crimes were reported to the force the month before.

3. Hounslow Heath - 165

(Image: Met Police)

Police responded to 165 reported crimes in Hounslow Heath during the four-and-a-half weeks of August.

Out of the total, 58 of the crimes were antisocial behaviour, 47 were violent or sexual offences and 17 were public order crimes.

The month before, the force was called to 15 fewer offences.

4. Hounslow West - 147

(Image: Met Police)

Down the road in Hounslow West, 147 crimes were reported to the force during the same period.

This includes 44 crimes relating to antisocial behaviour, 22 violent and sexual offences and 10 reports of disruption to public order.

However, the figure does show a fairly significant drop in reported crime from the month before, when 184 offences were reported to police.

5. Feltham West - 146

(Image: Met Police)

Felham West is the area with the fifth highest number of reported crimes.

Police responded to 146 offences, including 40 violent or sexual offences, 29 antisocial behaviour crimes and 17 vehicle crimes.

Again, the number is significantly lower than the 177 offences reported to the force the month before.

The number of overall offences in every other ward in Hounslow

6. Syon - 144

7. Hanworth - 133

8. Osterley and Spring Grove - 135

9. Cranford - 132

10. Turnham Green - 129

11. Hanwork Park - 126

12. Bedfont - 110

13. Heston East - 97

14. Heston Central - 94

14. Heston West - 95

15. Chiswick Riverside - 93

16. Chiswick Homefields - 92

17. Hounslow Central - 88

18. Isleworth - 80

19. Hounslow South - 40