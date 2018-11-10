Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The most and least dangerous places to live in Hillingdon can be revealed after the latest crime statistics were published by the Metropolitan Police.

The figures reveal the borough's policing areas with the most reported crimes - as well as the least - throughout August.

Figures recorded by the Met - available on www.police.uk - show that a total of 2,025 crimes were reported in the borough during August, with crimes being broken down by ward and type of crime commited.

We have ranked Hillingdon's policing areas in order of the amount of crimes recorded, with a break down of the five "most dangerous" areas.

1.) Yiewsley - 197

The figures show Yiewsley to be the most dangerous ward in the borough with 197 reported crimes.

If you look at those figures in more detail, 55 of those crimes are for anti-social behaviour, 43 for violent and sexual offences, and 23 for vehicle crime.

It is worth noting that most of the crime take place on the Yiewsley/West Drayton border.

In the month prior, 170 crimes were reported.

2.) West Drayton - 174

The vast majority of crimes reported in West Drayton anti-social behaviour.

There were 174 crimes overall and anti-social behaviour accounted for 54 of them, while 44 were violent and sexual offences.

There were also 24 reports of vehicle crime, 10 for theft, 10 for criminal damage and arson, and nine for burglary.

In July, there were 175 crimes committed, one more than what was reported in August.

3) Townfield - 162

Next on the list is Townfield where 162 offences reportedly occurred in August.

An overwhelming majority of these crimes were antisocial behaviour offences which amounted to 39 of the overall figure.

Meanwhile 37 were violent or sexual offences, 30 were shoplifting and 22 were for vehicle crime.

It looks like crime has decreased since July, however, as 193 crimes were reported to the force the month before.

4.) Uxbridge South - 149

Down from 161 crimes reported in July, there were 149 offences committed in Uxbridge South according to the most recent figures.

Again, anti-social behaviour and violent and sexual offences made up most of this figure, with 41 and 42 crimes reported respectively.

There were also 25 vehicle crimes committed, 14 theft offences and nine burglaries.

5.) Yeading - 145

Police responded to 1645 reported crimes in Yeading during the month of August.

Out of the total, 41 of the crimes were antisocial behaviour, 28 were violent or sexual offences and 25 were theft.

The month before, the force was called to 16 more offences.

Full list of reported crimes in Hillingdon by each ward:

1.) Yiewsley -197

2.) West Drayton - 174

3) Townfield -162

4.) Uxbridge South - 149

5.) Yeading - 145

6.) Barnhill -140

7.) Botwell - 139

8.) Pinkwell - 116

9.) Uxbridge town centre - 113

10.) Brunel - 105

11.) Uxbridge North - 94

12.) West Ruislip - 86

13.) Hillingdon East - 81

14.) Northwood Hills - 72

15.) Charville - 71

16.) Eastcote and East Ruislip - 70

18.) Northwood - 61

19.) Cavendish - 50