Crime in Harrow rose for the second month in a row, with violence making up a chunk of the overall figure once again.

There were 1,361 crimes committed in the borough in October this year, which is the highest figure since July.

The Met figures, based on the number of crimes recorded in October, show the number of recorded violent crimes was up to 440 for the month – which works out at about 14 every day.

Burglaries were also up to their highest level since January as the nights draw in, with 208 recorded in October.

This marked an increase of nearly 30 per cent from September.

When the figures are broken down by policing ward, it’s clear you’re more likely to witness or be end of crime in some areas of the borough than others.

Here are the top five:

5) Roxeth, 77

(Image: Google)

Nearly half the crimes recorded in Roxeth were related to theft, with 31 in October – one for each day.

There were 22 violent crimes, eight cases of criminal damage and three for sexual offences.

Burglaries were relatively low, with five recorded for the month.

4) Marlborough, 80

(Image: Google)

Just a bit north of Roxeth, crime was up in Marlborough and nearly half of all crimes recorded were recorded as violent.

There were 30 violent crimes in the area for October, 26 for theft and ten burglaries.

There was one robbery and four crimes linked to drugs.

3) Harrow on the Hill, 101

(Image: Katherine Clementine)

Three policing wars Harrow topped the 100 mark for crimes in October, including Harrow on the Hill.

Violent crimes were again the most-recorded for the month, with 30 in total.

There were 26 for theft, ten for burglary, four for criminal damage and four crimes linked to drugs.

2) Harrow Town Centre, 103

(Image: Google Maps)

By far the biggest contributor to the recorded crime count in the centre was theft – 77 such crimes reported for October.

The higher number of shops in the centre compared to other areas could account for the strikingly high number of thefts.

The next highest was violent crime, with 17 reported in the month.

1) Greenhill, 119

(Image: Google)

And the most dangerous part of Harrow right now, statistically speaking, is Greenhill.

The vast majority of crimes recorded were to do with theft and violence – 40 of the former and 38 of the latter.

There were also 19 burglaries – the most in the borough.

22) West Harrow, 38

22) Kenton East, 38

20) Pinner South, 40

19) Belmont, 41

18) Kenton West, 42

17) Rayners Lane, 43

16) Queensbury, 45

15) Headstone North, 46

14) Headstone South, 52

13) Hatch End, 54

12) Stanmore Park, 55

11) Harrow Weald, 56

10) Canons, 64

9) Pinner 65

8) Roxbourne, 67

8) Wealdstone, 67

6) Edgware, 68