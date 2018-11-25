Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You might think you already know the parts of Ealing to avoid late at night but, in a changing world, crime is changing constantly too.

Novel technology such as drones bring new dangers to that must be legislated, criminals are able to use the internet to offend as they never could before and police cuts contribute to a continuing flare-up of violent crimes.

That's why the Metropolitan Police provide new statistics on crime in the capital constantly, with the most recently posted being from October.

Get West London has analysed these figures and we can now reveal which areas of Ealing has seen the highest and lowest amounts of reported crime recently.

There were a total of 2,539 crimes reported to the force in October 2018, an increase of 125 compared to September and a whole 277 higher than the number reported in August .

By far the most common crime was theft and the handling of stolen goods, reported to the police 990 times, followed by violence against the person, reported 841 times.

Ealing had the 12th highest amount of reported crime in October out of 31 London boroughs.

But in which parts of Ealing are you the most statistically likely to encounter, fall victim to or even commit a crime?

Here's all 23 areas of the borough ranked in ascending order of number of crimes reported.

Lady Margaret - the most law-abiding place in Ealing according to stats

Lady Margaret in Southall , situated between Greenford and Yeading , was by far the safest place in terms of reported crimes, according to the stats.

There was an average of four crimes committed for every 1,000 residents.

The crimes reported are also largely non-violent, with the two most common being theft from a vehicle and harassment.

Cleveland

Encompassing Perivale but stretching down to West Ealing station, Cleveland's L-shape seems to neatly dodge most of the crime hotspots nearer the town centre.

Averaging only 5 crimes per 1,000 people, just a smidgen higher than in Lady Margaret, reports in Cleveland mostly consisted of vandalism in October.

That said, violence was the second most common type of crime reported in the area in the month.

North Greenford

North Greenford stretches from Northolt Park as far as Wembley, encapsulating parts of Sudbury and Greenford Green.

The most common crime reported was miscellaneous theft, which is clustered at a hotspot in the most western corner of the area.

Within this subcategory, North Greenford residents were mostly likely to fall victim to making off without payment, keeping lost property and residential thefts by their own guests.

Hobbayne and Southall Green

Hobbayne, just to the right of Dormer's Wells, and Southall Green tie for the position of 17th most criminally active area in Ealing, both with around five crimes per 1,000 residents.

By far the most comment crime recorded in Hobbayne was harassment, which is clustered around Greenford Avenue and Hillyard Road as well as in the vicinity of Drayton Green Station.

Southall Green experienced the most miscellaneous theft, although levels of harassment were also high, and this was clustered around Southall station.

Perivale

Perivale includes the area around South Greenford station and is just to the west of Alperton.

Miscellaneous theft topped the list of reported crimes, clustered just north of St Benedict's School and near the Tesco superstore.

Vandalism was also a common reported offence, dotted throughout the area, with vehicles most likely to be the target.

Northfield

The Northfield area, which contains South Ealing Tube station and also, unsurprisingly, Northfields Tube station, was slightly more criminally active than the last five areas listed, averaging 6 crimes per 1,000 residents.

Harassment was the top crime for this area, with hotspots around both Tube stations, the Dragon Inn and Windmill Road.

Vehicle break-ins were also a common crime, although a recent spree saw cars in Ealing targeted for their actual parts rather than their contents.

Dormers Wells

Dormers Well, slotted between Hanwell and Yeading, was also slightly less nefarious than the borough average of 7 crimes per 1,000 residents and saw relatively high amounts of harassment, vandalism and violence.

Violence was clustered around the cricket club, the Dormers Wells leisure centre and near Southall's police station and market.

Violence is defined by the Met Police website as "sexual offences and assault causing injury".

Elthorne

Elthorne stretches from Boston Manor Tube station to Hanwell station and was yet another area that experienced below-average rates of reported crime compared to the borough as a whole.

This was another area that saw high amounts of violence, as well as harassment and miscellaneous theft, which was predominantly clustered in the upper east-most corner, between the Uxbridge Road and West Ealing station.

Met Police advice for those implicated in violence is to trust your instincts and try to leave the situation, putting as much distance as possible between yourself and the other person.

Their website adds: "If it comes to the worst, you are entitled to defend yourself using reasonable force, but you may be asked to account for and justify any action you take."

Hanger Hill

Centred around the Hanger Lane roundabout, where the A40 meets the North Circular, the most common crime in this area of Ealing in October was theft from a residence.

Incidents were dotted around the area but most particularly around Park Royal Tube station and along the North Circular to the north of the roundabout.

The most common points of entry were the doors of the building or the windows, meaning Hanger Hill residents may benefit from improving their locks.

It is also the last area in Ealing to officially have below-average rates of crime in October, compared to the borough-wide average of seven per 1,000 residents.

Ealing Common

Ealing Common, in terms of crimes statistics, had an average month in October compared to the rest of Ealing, although still well below the London average of 9 crimes per 1,000 residents.

The top crimes were theft and harassment, with theft clustered around Ealing Broadway, South Ealing and Acton Town, as well the University of West London.

The North Circular Road near Popefield Playing Fields was the most common area for harassment.

According to Met Police data, the average case of harassment or stalking lasts for 15 months.

Greenford Broadway

The most common crime in Greenford Broadway in October was violence with hotspots dotted around Ruislip Road.

Many of the same areas also saw high rates of assault that did not result in injury.

In general, most crime seemed to be clustered around Greenford Hall and the large shops there, such as Tesco Metro and Lidl.

Northolt West End

Northolt West End is the first area so far to feature shoplifting as one of its top three offences in October.

The majority of the shoplifting in October was concentrated in one spot of Church Road, near the Northolt Food Centre and Tesco Express.

The most common items stolen were grocery items, leisure and sports equipment and cash, cheques or credit cards.

Northolt Mandeville

Northolt Mandeville mainly suffered from incidents of residential burglary in October, with 23 such thefts recorded in one month.

Break-ins were dotted evenly throughout the area, whereas incidents of miscellaneous violence, the second most common crime, are concentrated in the northern part of the ward.

The Met Police website defines miscellaneous violence as "a broad category of violent offences including neglect, conspiring to cause harm and dangerous driving".

Greenford Green

Greenford station is right in the middle of this area, which experienced slightly more crime than the rest of the borough.

The hotspots for all of the three most common crimes were clustered around busy Western Avenue and the station itself, unsurprising given the high amount of footfall they experience.

Recently, getwestlondon reported on an incident on Greenford Road in which a driver was sprayed in the face with a "suspected noxious substance" while in heavy rush hour traffic.

Southfield

Theft from a vehicle was the most common crime in Southfield, with 22 incidents in just one month, but there also 11 thefts of a vehicle.

Both such crimes were concentrated in the north end of the area, near Emlyn Gardens.

The most common vehicles stolen were motorcycles, although scooters were also vulnerable to theft.

Curiously, victims were as likely to have had documents stolen from their vehicles as anything else.

The top 5 - Southall Broadway

Marking the first of the top 5 most crime-heavy areas in Ealing in October, this narrow stretch of Southall saw 10 crimes per 1,000 residents, above the London average.

Assault without injury was the most common crime, prevalent throughout the area, as was miscellaneous theft and violence.

South Road seemed to be a hotbed of criminal activity for all three most common crimes.

South Acton

South Acton largely experienced high amounts of non-violent crime such as theft and assault without injury.

Assault without injury was overwhelming concentrated in the parts of the ward closest to Acton Central, whereas theft was most common along the Uxbridge Road.

To help residents secure their valuables, the Met Police have been rolling out MetTrace, by providing forensic marking kits and crime prevention advice. Visit their website here to find out more.

East Acton

East Acton experienced a large amount of miscellaneous theft in October, with 42 incidents reported in one month, mostly gathered around Park Royal Tube station.

Harassment, by contrast, was most prevelant around the A40 in the lower part of the area.

Violence, the third most common crime, was dotted throughout, with a high volume of activity reported near Wormwood Scrubs.

Norwood Green

Norwood Green was well above the London average, with 12 crimes reported per 1,000 residents.

While assault without injury was the most common, there was also an abnormally high amount of violence, with 30 incidents reported to police in just one month.

Almost all crime was clustered near Hanwell station, in the top north-east corner of the area.

The criminal hotspot of Ealing - Ealing Broadway

The Ealing Broadway area proved the criminal hotbed of all of Ealing, with almost 40 incidents reported of both miscellaneous theft and shoplifting.

The most common item shoplifted was electrical items, such as tools and machinery, with both theft-related crimes unsurprisingly clustered around the shopping centre.

However, the whole of the area around the shopping centre, including the station itself, also proved a hotspot for violence offences.

So where did your area rank on this list? Let us know in the comments below if its ranking surprised you.

As always, if you witness criminal activity be sure to inform police immediately on 999 or 101 depending on the seriousness of the crime.

And remember to stay safe!