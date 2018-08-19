We all know MacDonald is Scottish, O'Neill's are Irish and the surname Smith is as English as a nice cup of tea and a digestive biscuit.

But do you know the most popular name in London?

Among the top 20 are Patel, Thomas and Rose – but does your surname make the list?

Lifestyle website Sofeminine compiled a list of more than 1,000 surnames in London and ranked them in terms of how popular they are.

Here are the most common 20 surnames in London

  1. Brown
  2. Smith
  3. Patel
  4. Jones
  5. Williams
  6. Johnson
  7. Taylor
  8. Thomas
  9. Roberts
  10. Khan
  11. Lewis
  12. Jackson
  13. Clarke
  14. James
  15. Phillips
  16. Wilson
  17. Ali
  18. Mason
  19. Mitchell
  20. Rose

Here are the most common 20 surnames in the UK

  1. Smith
  2. Jones
  3. Taylor
  4. Williams
  5. Brown
  6. Davies
  7. Evans
  8. Wilson
  9. Thomas
  10. Roberts
  11. Johnson
  12. Lewis
  13. Walker
  14. Robinson
  15. Wood
  16. Thompson
  17. White
  18. Watson
  19. Jackson
  20. Wright