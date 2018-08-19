We all know MacDonald is Scottish, O'Neill's are Irish and the surname Smith is as English as a nice cup of tea and a digestive biscuit.
But do you know the most popular name in London?
Among the top 20 are Patel, Thomas and Rose – but does your surname make the list?
Lifestyle website Sofeminine compiled a list of more than 1,000 surnames in London and ranked them in terms of how popular they are.
Here are the most common 20 surnames in London
- Brown
- Smith
- Patel
- Jones
- Williams
- Johnson
- Taylor
- Thomas
- Roberts
- Khan
- Lewis
- Jackson
- Clarke
- James
- Phillips
- Wilson
- Ali
- Mason
- Mitchell
- Rose
Here are the most common 20 surnames in the UK
- Smith
- Jones
- Taylor
- Williams
- Brown
- Davies
- Evans
- Wilson
- Thomas
- Roberts
- Johnson
- Lewis
- Walker
- Robinson
- Wood
- Thompson
- White
- Watson
- Jackson
- Wright