We all know MacDonald is Scottish, O'Neill's are Irish and the surname Smith is as English as a nice cup of tea and a digestive biscuit.

But do you know the most popular name in London?

Among the top 20 are Patel, Thomas and Rose – but does your surname make the list?

Lifestyle website Sofeminine compiled a list of more than 1,000 surnames in London and ranked them in terms of how popular they are.

Here are the most common 20 surnames in London

Brown Smith Patel Jones Williams Johnson Taylor Thomas Roberts Khan Lewis Jackson Clarke James Phillips Wilson Ali Mason Mitchell Rose

Here are the most common 20 surnames in the UK