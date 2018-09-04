The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young man was taken to hospital after being slashed with a knife during an argument in Mortlake.

Emergency services rushed to the high street shortly after 6pm on Monday (September 3) following reports of a stabbing.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 20s was attacked by another man during an argument at a bus stop, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

"Detectives are investigating after a stabbing," a force spokesman told getwestlondon .



"Officers were called at 6.11pm on Monday to Mortlake High Street, SW14 to reports of a man stabbed.



"A man in his mid 20s had been cut across his arm with a knife following an argument with a male who had been waiting at the bus stop.



"The victim was taken to hospital; his injuries are not life threatening or changing."

It was added that no arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.