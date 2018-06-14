Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A handful of leading supermarkets have cut the cost of fuel after weeks of rising diesel and petrol prices.

Drivers will be happy to hear high prices are finally coming down - but how much will you now have to pay and where can you get fuel for less?

Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Asda have all cut prices at the pump.

Asda has brought the price of unleaded petrol down by 3p per litre and diesel by 2p.

And as of today (June 14) Sainsbury's has also slashed the price of fuel across its 311 forecourts.

Sainsbury's customers will pay 3p less per litre for unleaded and 2p less for diesel.

Morrisons has also pledged to lower the price of its unleaded petrol by 3p per litre and bring the cost of diesel down by 2p per litre, the Daily Post reports.

Retailers have been under pressure to reduce the price of fuel at the pumps after falls in the wholesale price.

On Monday, the average UK forecourt price was £1.29 a litre for unleaded and £1.33 for diesel – the most expensive both have been since September 2014.

Asda’s chief executive Roger Burnley, said: "We know that the cost of living is centre of mind for our customers and we will always do whatever we can to reduce that burden."

Rod Dennis, a RAC spokesman, said: "At last retailers have done the right thing and started to cut prices at the pumps. From our data, we could see no justification for them holding on to savings that they have been benefiting from for three weeks.

"With petrol prices rising at their fastest rate in 18 years last month, millions of households and businesses will have been feeling the effect of having to spend more on what is an essential purchase for many.

"Today’s cuts should bring some welcome relief."

David Pegg, fuel buying manager for Sainsbury’s, said: "We hope that lowering fuel prices will help customers’ budgets, and their cars, go further."