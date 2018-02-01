The video will start in 8 Cancel

Morrisons has announced plans to axe the roles of 1,500 shop floor employees as it becomes the latest supermarket giant to announce large-scale job cuts.

The supermarket chain said the shake-up is part of a company restructure that would see more customer service staff and fewer managers.

Morrisons, which has eight stores across west London, suggests roles such as warehouse manager are set to be culled in the restructuring.

The west London-based stores which could soon be affected are in Harrow, Ealing, Acton, Brentford, West Drayton, Colindale, Queensbury and Hatch End.

Gary Mills, retail director at Morrisons , said: “Our aim is to serve customers better with more front-line colleagues in stores improving product availability and helping customers at checkouts.

“Very regrettably, there will be a period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals and we'll be supporting them through this important process.

“Our commitment is to redeploy as many affected colleagues as possible.”

As shop floor roles are cut, Morrisons said it will create 1,700 junior jobs.

Several household names have embarked on job cutting drives recently, including supermarket giants Tesco , Sainsbury's and Asda .

Earlier this week, B&Q said it is to cut back on 200 head office jobs.

In spite of the job cuts announcement, Morrisons has been among the strongest performers compared to its peers in the past 12 months.

Over Christmas, the company was a stand-out performer among the so-called "Big Four" thanks to surging sales of its premium range and efforts to keep a lid on prices.

Group like-for-like sales jumped 2.8% in the 10 weeks to January 7, with retail sales up 2.1% and wholesale 0.7% ahead.

Joanne McGuinness, Usdaw and Sata national officer, added: "This is a further big upheaval for the Morrisons store management team after the restructure in 2014/15.

“We will be entering into consultations with the company on behalf of our members affected by these changes, which the company proposes to implement in April.

She added: "We are providing Sata members with the support, advice and representation they require. Our priorities are to avoid redundancies and help our members stay employed within the business.

“We have secured from Morrisons a commitment to offer redeployment opportunities for all affected managers."

