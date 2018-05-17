Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Morrisons has announced plans to demolish its Yiewsley store and build a new one, along with 160 new homes.

The store in Yiewsley High Street, which was previously a Co-Op , would be demolished under the plans, with a new store being built on the same site.

Morrisons is in the early stages of developing plans, which will go on public exhibition in Yiewsley Baptist Church on June 12.

As well as building a brand-new, new-look Morrisons with barista bar, the Morrisons proposal will include 160 new homes, 56 of which Morrisons are planning to make affordable.

The store borders the Grand Union Canal, and Morrisons are promising to make investments to the canal towpath along St Stephen's Road.

The supermarket also hopes to build underground parking both for customers and residents of the flats above the the store.

The new development plans are being drawn up by Morrisons and developers Citygrove. A planning application has not yet been submitted and a spokesman for Morrisons has said that they are keen to interact with Hillingdon Council and the local community to help shape their plans.

Ben Kallend, Asset Manager, at Morrisons said: “We have taken a fresh look at the site and our plan is to provide new facilities and a new store for customers to enjoy.

"The development will also provide some of the new homes that the borough needs and we are now keen to listen to what the local community has to say about the plans.”

The Morrisons store in Brentford is to be demolished , after developers were granted planning permission from Hounslow Council. The new development will include a store, which both Lidl and Marks & Spencer have expressed an interest in.