Tottenham Hotspur could play up to 17 extra matches at Wembley next year, as the wait to move into their new stadium goes on.

Brent Council received a planning application earlier this month, which requested club access to the ground between January 15 and May 12.

Those living close to the ground or who are affected by extra games at the national stadium, have until December 13 to make comments on the proposals.

If approved, attendances would be capped for ten games - with full access for the other seven - due to council rules relating to the number of 'major sporting events' held at Wembley.

On the council's website, there are currently 20 objections to the plan and one supporter.

Most concerns are based around the increased number of people in the area on a frequent basis and the impact this has on transport.

"We appreciate the positive effect that these events have on business in the Wembley area, however, as a family living close to the stadium, road access via car to our flat on event days is already bad as it is," wrote one objector.

"Adding 17 more opportunities for us to get stuck in badly managed traffic, or not being able to return to our home at all for over two hours before and after each game, doesn't sound like a good idea at all.

"We also have to contend with inebriated visitors loitering near our property leaving rubbish and making noise.

"As council tax paying residents, we see no benefit to having to plan our lives around stadium events."

With a host of regular matches, such as play-offs and cup finals, an Anthony Joshua fight in April, and several summer concerts lined-up, people are doubly-worried about the impact additional Tottenham games would have.

Spurs had hoped to move into their new home, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on land overlapping the site of their old White Hart Lane ground, at the start of the season

But a series of delays means they have been using Wembley for their home fixtures, just as they did for the 2017/18 season.

It is unclear whether the club intends to use the national stadium for the remainder of the season, or if this application has been submitted as a precaution.

According to their website, their first match at the new ground would be on January 13 against Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur has been contacted for comment.