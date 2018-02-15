Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to buy more houses for homeless Brent families have been approved - but 43% of the properties already purchased are outside the borough and 36% are not in London at all.

With the fourth highest number of residents in temporary accommodation in the country, Brent has a chronic housing shortage.

According to Brent Council 2,542 families were without permanent homes in the borough from April to June 2017.

The average wait for a two-bedroom council house in Brent is currently 10 years, with families in need of a four-bed or more having to wait at least 17 years.

In order to tackle the issue, Brent Council established and began investing in a private landlord company, i4B Ltd, in 2016 to purchase property for Brent residents with housing needs.

Out of the 247 homes already purchased or about to be bought by i4B Ltd,106 or 43% are outside of Brent and 36% are outside Greater London.

On Tuesday (February 13), the council's cabinet granted i4B an extra £116million to buy a further 300 new homes by April 2021.

Here's where i4B has bought houses so far

See where Brent Council has bought homes Brent 141 West London Authorities 15 Other Greater London Authorities 1 Welwyn Hatfield 5 Milton Keynes 11 Luton 10 Dacorum / Hemel 28 Slough 7 South Herts 6 Wycombe 5 Oxfordshire 16 Other 2

141 of the 157 of the properties bought within Greater London are in Brent, while 15 are based in west London authorities and one in a different Greater London authority.

That means 90 (36%) of the homes bought by i4B are outside of the capital all together.

28 of the new homes are Dacorum/Hemel, 16 are in Oxfordshire and 11 in Milton Keynes.

According to i4B's business plan a large number of homes have been bought outside Brent because property is cheaper and there is more space for larger homes.

(Image: Brent Council)

i4B's business plan sets out that up to 40% of the properties purchased may be in the home counties with some as far a field as Oxfordshire.

Cabinet member for housing and welfare reform, Councillor Harbi Farah, said: "This i4B development will provide more homes in Brent for residents with housing needs. We want to ensure that people have a decent standard of accommodation and a secure tenancy at a rent they can afford."

A spokesman for Brent Council said: "Brent Council has invested in i4B Holdings to offer affordable private rented homes of a decent standard to homeless families from Brent.

"Due to the high rent rates in Brent, i4B is also buying properties outside the borough where the cost of rent is more affordable to residents, particularly for larger households in need of four or more bedrooms.

"The work i4B is doing builds on the progress that the council has made to reduce the number of families in expensive, and sometimes poorly maintained, bed and breakfast accommodation from 250 in April 2015 to just 30 now."

