The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sexually transmitted infection home testing kits that can be ordered online are proving popular in central London, a local council has heard.

However it comes amid a backdrop of pressure on sexual health services across the capital, as local clinics warn they are unable to keep up with demand as services elsewhere bring extra patients to their waiting rooms.

Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust and sub-contractor Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust took over Westminster's sexual health services under a five-year contract this April.

The trusts began working with the Sexual Health London e-services to provide an online sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing services.

The new service allows Westminster residents who don't have STI symptoms to order self-testing kits they can use at home.

Westminster City Council's family and people services policy and scrutiny committee briefed Cabinet Member for Adult Social Services and Public Health, Cllr Heather Acton about the kits on Monday (June 18).

Cllr Acton was told the kits were proving popular in the borough, which she said would free up clinics to focus on "high-priority" cases.

However, a shift in focus to online testing over the next year was likely to bring complaints from people accustomed to visiting clinics, Cllr Acton told the committee.

"But at the moment it's going positively," she said.

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is currently displaying a warning on its website about the availability of its sexual health services.

"Sexual health services across London are under increasing pressure," the warning says. "These services are funded by local authorities, many of whom have experienced a budget reduction of more than 30 per cent. Some areas in London have closed their sexual health clinics and as a result we are experiencing an increased demand for our appointments."

"The budget cuts have affected us directly, and we have had to restrict our clinic opening hours and the number of people we are able to review."

It was "no longer possible for all patients to be seen within 48 hours of contacting us," the Trust's statement added.

Following the committee meeting, Cllr Acton added STI rates across the borough were declining.

The online service was helping boost STI screening by seven per cent across Westminster, she said.

The availability of the online services "helped clinicians prioritise face-to-face consultation with groups who are at highest risk of contracting an STI," Cllr Acton said.

Soho's sexual health clinic, 56 Dean Street, has previously reported facing increased demand for its appointments, drastically reducing the number of people it sees daily at its sister walk-in clinic, Dean Street Express.

Cllr Acton said the council had not cut sexual health services in Westminster.

"The clinicians at Dean Street have configured their services to deliver the best quality provision for people who are at high risk of contracting a sexually transmitted infection.

"More people who are not at such a high risk can now access online services and home testing, ensuring that people who need direct consultation always receive it in a timely manner."