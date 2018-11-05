Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A petition which argues fireworks are a "nuisance to the public" and calls for the government to ban sales to the public has netted more than 80,000 signatures.

Less than 20,000 signatures shy of the target needed for it to be considered for a parliament debate, the petition arguing only licensed venues should be able to set off fireworks is growing steadily.

After Harrow youths were filmed last month setting off fireworks in the street, residents are concerned about the injury and damage that can result when they are sold to anti-social youth.

They also point out that loud fireworks can be traumatic for pets, children and those with post-traumatic stress disorder, such as army vetarans.

One Hanwell resident, posting publicly on Facebook, said: "As pretty as fireworks are, it really does only take one for my sister's dog to be a complete wreck."

In Feltham, dog owners reported that their pets spent "now until February hiding in a wardrobe" and complained that firework celebrations happened weeks before and after holidays such as Bonfire Night and Diwali, compounding the problem.

One resident added: "The public should not have access to them, they are an explosive after all, and when kids get hold of them they put a strain on the Fire Brigade, which is already strained enough.

"My friend's horse and foal was burned alive in their stable because of a firework falling on it and it catching alight. The fear they must have felt and the pain haunts us."

However, others have argued that Bonfire Night in particular is an important part of British culture and that the suggested fix would not solve the problem from those living near one of the licensed show sites.

Some pet owners also insisted it was possible to train a frightened pet into accepting the sound of fireworks and was therefore people's responsibility to comfort their own animals.

In Northfields, one man advised: "The main thing is to be very calm and reassure the dog when fireworks go off.

"If they are in the house they are not able to see that there is no danger so take them out for a very long walk."

The government has two days to respond to the petition, as is custom for those that receive more than 10,000 signatures.

You can sign the petition here .