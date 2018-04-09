The video will start in 8 Cancel

Transport for London has announced plans for build more than 750 new homes in Harrow and Northwood on public land near tube stations.

A 2.5 acre site at Harrow on the Hill will have more than 600 new homes, while a 4.7 acre site near Northwood station will have more than 150 new homes.

Both tube stations will also be improved, with step free access being installed at each Metropolitan line station.

Both sites will also have about 35% affordable housing, below London Mayor Sadiq Khan's 50% affordable housing target.

As well as building 600 new homes in Harrow on land owned by TfL, the development will also improve the connections between the northern and southern side of the station.

The Zone 5 station will also get new retail facilities, improved public realm and a redesigned bus station.

Meanwhile Triangle London Developments, a consortium of Notting Hill Housing and U+I, the developers behind the Old Vinyl Factory redevelopment in Hayes, have been chosen for a partnership to develop 4.7 acres around Northwood Tube station.

(Image: TfL)

A new retail and commercial space if also planned for the zone 6 station, as well as an improved bus interchange.

A public consultation is expected to be carried out on the proposals for the site later this year, before a planning application is submitted.

Councillor Sachin Shah , Leader of Harrow Council , said: "I'm delighted that the Mayor and TfL are joining us in building a better Harrow.

"Step-free access at Harrow-on-the-Hill will be life-changing for so many of our residents - and help open up our town centre too - bringing more shoppers to our fantastic range of retail, restaurants and leisure outlets.

"Homes for Harrow people on the site are icing on the cake - with affordable prices at the heart of our community."

(Image: Google Street View)

TfL has brought forward several of its sites for house building developments to tackle London's housing crisis.

The sites, including Kidbrooke in Greenwhich and Limmo in Newham, range from 35% to 100% affordable homes, with the overall affordable housing figure working out to 50%.

Graeme Craig, Director of Commercial Development at TfL, said: "Working closely with the Mayor, this financial year we will have brought to market sites that will generate over 3,000 homes, half of which will affordable.

"Our development programme will transform dozens of neighbourhoods across London, creating thousands of jobs, and generating hundreds of millions of pounds to plough back into the transport network, alongside operational improvements such as step-free access at stations.'"

