At least 400 new homes will be built on the car parks of three Harrow Tube stations as part of a development scheme led by the Mayor of London.

The projects, which boast 100% affordability targets, will make use of space at Canons Park, Stanmore and Rayners Lane underground stations.

It is part of Sadiq Khan’s new ‘London Development Panel’ (LDP) and, once a building partner is agreed, Transport for London (TfL) will launch a “detailed” consultation process for neighbouring communities.

Cllr Keith Ferry, responsible for regeneration at Harrow Council , said: “The delivery of affordable housing is a crucial part of our plans to build a better Harrow, and we welcome this initiative from TfL.

“We look forward to working with TfL and the selected developer to make sure these developments are of good quality and improve their neighbourhoods.”

He added that he was particularly pleased with the decision to improve the step-free access at Stanmore Station as part of the scheme.

Under the LDP, TfL has the authority to fast-track potential development sites. In these instances, planning applications are likely to be submitted in 2019/20.

Navin Shah , London Assembly member for Harrow and Brent , said the announcement was a “positive step” in terms of facing the region’s housing shortage.

“I am delighted to see the Mayor’s announcement of developing the station sites which will deliver 100% genuinely affordable housing,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing more information about the types of unit we’ll see on these sites but it’s reassuring to know that they’ll be providing a helping hand for local people struggling to find an affordable home.”

TfL plans to retain commuter parking spaces at the three sites, with housing set to be built above.