The number of European rough sleepers on Westminster's streets has tripled, new figures show.

The inner London borough's one-night annual street count uncovered the highest number of rough sleepers on its streets since November 2015, a report to Westminster City Councillors says.

Westminster's public protection and licensing lead Councillor Ian Adams joined a street count on September 27, where the council's team found 340 rough sleepers overnight and the following morning.

His report to councillors said that this represented a 12% increase from the previous quarter. Of that number, there were 134 UK nationals, many of whom were either new to the streets or had recently returned.

Another 132 were people from the European Economic Area (EEA) who were unable to access benefits in the UK.

It came in the same week as charity Shelter released its own figures showing 320,000 people across the UK were either sleeping on the streets or listed as homeless and stuck in temporary accommodation.

The number of EEA rough sleepers was a threefold increase since the council lost the ability to work with the Home Office following last December's High Court judgement that found its policy of deporting rough sleepers who were EU nationals unlawful, the report continued.

Advocacy groups had taken the legal action to challenge the removal of a Latvian and two Polish men who faced being thrown out of the country because they were sleeping rough.

The report said there was no single reason for the increase in rough sleepers in Westminster. It said likely factors included the year's unusually warm weather, the complexity of legislation for dealing with tents and anti-social behaviour.

The council is aiming to meet the Government's goal of halving rough sleeping by 2022 and ending it entirely by 2027.

This is how you can help:

The report did not say whether there had been any effect on homelessness stemming from the introduction of Universal Credit, the Government's new welfare model.

The scheme has in recent months begun being rolled out in Westminster, with the final job centres set to be added to the scheme by December.

There has been widespread criticism of Universal Credit over complaints of long waits for payments.

Other local authorities around the UK have reported increased homelessness due to tenants being unable to meet rent payments, and charities have linked it to increased demand at London's food banks.

In September, the council's housing staff warned councillors they should prepare for an increased bill for helping people pay missed rent as Universal Credit kicks in.

Keeping rough sleepers off freezing London streets

Rough sleeping charity St Mungo's said outreach teams had been working across London trying to help people off the streets all year, helping them into accommodation whether they were migrants or locals.

"We try and support everyone we find sleeping rough, regardless of where they are from. The reasons people sleep rough are complex and can be a combination of individual situations and wider social issues or changes," a spokesman said.

"We don't believe rough sleeping or homelessness is inevitable and are preparing especially for severe cold weather in the coming months."

Westminster City Council and City Hall is planning to activate stage one of its emergency action for rough sleepers as soon as the weather hits 0 degrees anywhere in central London.

The council's rough sleeping team is working with local charities, as well as expanding its night centre and hostel move-on services this winter.

In the event of extraordinary weather the council aims to be able to provide emergency overnight shelter for 200 extra people each night this winter.

The council's rough sleeping teams are also focusing on known hot spots where some people are refusing help to be moved off the streets, which the report said was often due to people "trapped in a cycle" of substance abuse or resistance to change.

The council will also be targeting antisocial behaviour from rough sleepers affecting local businesses and residents, the report said.

For information about helping the homeless in Westminster, click here.