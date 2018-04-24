The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 30 firefighters tackled a blaze at a 15-storey block of flats on Tuesday (April 24), which led to 17 people fleeing to safety during the early hours.

Six fire engines with 35 firefighters and officers were called to the incident at the block of flats in Marylebone Road, Marylebone , at around 2.53am.

The blaze broke out on the 11th floor and a "small part" of it was damaged by fire.

Two men, who had left the affected flat before firefighters arrived, were treated at the scene by paramedics. A further 15 people had got out of the building before London Fire Brigade was on the scene.

A spokesman for the brigade said: "We were called at 2.53am and the fire was under control at 4.14am.

"Fire crews from Paddington, Euston, Soho, Kensington and Noth Kensington fire stations attended.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."