More than 20 firefighters are tackling a fire that broke out at an Ealing home on Monday afternoon (June 25.)

London Fire Brigade (LFB) officers were called to a house alight in Mount Park Crescent shortly before 1pm.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters are currently at the scene of the house fire.

The Mount Park Crescent home, where the fire broke out, is in a residential street just five minutes away from Ealing Broadway and close to Ealing Cricket Club.

Shortly before 1pm LFB tweeted: "Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to a house fire in Mount Park Crescent in Ealing More info to follow."

It is not yet clear if anyone has been hurt in the fire nor what caused it.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the latest updates from the incident here.