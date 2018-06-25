More than 20 firefighters are tackling a fire that broke out at an Ealing home on Monday afternoon (June 25.)
London Fire Brigade (LFB) officers were called to a house alight in Mount Park Crescent shortly before 1pm.
Four fire engines and 21 firefighters are currently at the scene of the house fire.
The Mount Park Crescent home, where the fire broke out, is in a residential street just five minutes away from Ealing Broadway and close to Ealing Cricket Club.
Shortly before 1pm LFB tweeted: "Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to a house fire in Mount Park Crescent in Ealing More info to follow."
It is not yet clear if anyone has been hurt in the fire nor what caused it.
Fire under control
London Fire Brigade have confirmed the fire at a basement in Mount Park Crescent is now under control.
Flames damaged part of the basement of a two-storey detached home after a fire broke out shortly after 12pm.
Firefighters worked to tackle the blaze that was under control at 1.41pm.
An LFB spokesman said:
“Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a house in Mount Park Crescent in Ealing.
Part of the basement of a two-storey detached house was damaged by fire.
The Brigade was called at 1214 and the fire was under control at 1341. Fire crews from Park Royal, Wembley and Richmond fire stations attended the scene.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is the residential Ealing street where fire has broken out in the basement of a two-storey home this afternoon.
No reports anyone hurt in house fire
According to London Fire Brigade (LFB) there are no reports of any injuries in the Ealing house fire.
LFB officers are at the scene working to control flames tearing the the home’s basement.
Firefighters still at scene of fire nearly an hour after they were called
Firefighters are still working to tackle a fire that’s ripping through a basement at an Ealing home 45 minutes after they were first called to the incident.
Fire rips through house basement
The basement of a two-storey Ealing home has set on fire on Monday afternoon (June 25.)
More than 20 firefighters are tackling the blaze that broke out at a house five minutes away from Ealing Broadway station shortly after 12pm. London Fire Brigade (LFB) officers are currently at the scene in Mount Park Crescent.
An LFB spokesman said:
“Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a house in Mount Park Crescent in Ealing.
Part of the basement of a two-storey detached house is alight.
The Brigade was called at 12.14pm. Fire crews from Park Royal, Wembley and Richmond fire stations are at the scene.”
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.