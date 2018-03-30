The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 people were evacuated from a pub in Ealing after a suspected gas explosion "blew out" all of the windows of a restaurant next door.

Nearby residents immediately ran to see what had happened after hearing a loud bang in St Matthew's Road, off Ealing Common, on Thursday night (March 29).

A chef was injured and 15 people fled Charlotte's Place restaurant after the explosion, which came from the ground floor kitchen.

A nearby resident told getwestlondon there was a sudden loud bang just before 9pm.

(Image: UGC)

She said: "It was so loud! I was in my house and instantly ran to the front window. Most of the residents on our road did.

"All the downstairs windows (of the restaurant) were blown out.

"A structural engineer visited to assess the safety of the building before we were allowed back in our house.

"I asked a fireman what had caused the explosion when we were eventually let back in and they still didn’t seem to know.

"It was very strange. Everyone I spoke to who was in the restaurant at the time said they couldn’t smell gas at all.

"It was all very out of the blue."

(Image: UGC)

More than 100 people, including an entire wedding party, were enjoying a drink at the pub next door, The Grange, which was evacuated by London Fire Brigade .

Sports journalist Tom Moore was at the scene.

(Image: @TomMooreJourno)

He said: "I understand the chef received minor injuries.

"The Grange pub next door was evacuated for health and safety reasons leading to the abandonment of the Thursday evening quiz.

"There was also a wedding party in the pub who were evacuated which led to a steel band setting up on Warwick Road for a brief time to carry on the party."

(Image: Google Maps)

London Fire Brigade confirmed crews were sent to St Matthew's Road, in Ealing, to an end of terrace restaurant.

A spokesman said: "There was an explosion from the ground floor kitchen.

"We isolated the gas and electric supply.

"Fifteen people were evacuated before the arrival of the brigade and 100 people were evacuated from The Grange pub next door.

"One adult male was treated for burns by London Ambulance Service."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .