Hillingdon Council spent more than £1 million improving safety on the Hayes road where three teenagers were killed in a crash.

Hillingdon Council released a statement following the tragic crash in which Harry Louis Rice, 17 and George Toby Wilkinson and Josh McGuinness, both 16, lost their lives.

Prior to the crash in Shepiston Lane on Friday, January 26, Hillingdon Council had been carrying out works for more than a year that had been due to be completed in mid-February.

The road safety improvements were prompted by the result of a council investigation into the road following a fatal motorcycle crash in February 2016.

There was a 50mph limit on the road when joining from the Cherry Lane Roundabout, which immediately became national speed limit (60mph on the single carriageway) before dropping down to 30mph just after the entrance to Goals.

A new speed limit of 40mph is being introduced to slow traffic down gradually before the 30mph zone, where the motorcyclist died two years ago.

As well as the new speed limit signs, electronic vehicle activated speed signs were installed by February 18, the council has confirmed.

Over the last year, carriageways, footways and a cycleway on the road have all been resurfaced and new street lighting installed.

Hillingdon Council said it has been working with partners including TfL to find ways to make the road safer.

Councillor Keith Burrows, cabinet member for planning, transportation and recycling at Hillingdon Council, said: “We were very saddened to hear about the tragic incident on Shepiston Lane, Hayes, on January 26, and our thoughts and condolences are with the families of the boys, and all those affected at this terrible time.

“The safety of our residents is our main priority, and over the past year we have invested more than £1 million into improving Shepiston Lane.

“We have been working closely with the London Fire Brigade, Metropolitan Police , and other emergency services to reduce the speed limit, and have also introduced an extensive new road safety scheme.”

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes, pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of Harry, Louis and George by dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Monday (February 26).

He is due to be sentenced at the court on Friday (March 9).

A 34-year-old man who voluntarily attended a police station after a CCTV appeal has been released under investigation by police.

