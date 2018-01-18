The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hounslow Council has promised to set aside more than £1 million in order to keep bobbies on the beat in the borough - despite budget cuts across the capital.

While Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has reminded Londoners of the real-terms cuts made to police funding in the capital, including £600 million worth of savings in recent years, Hounslow 's local authority has pledged to invest.

Hounslow Council reaffirmed an investment pledge of £1,149,000 to fund one police sergeant and nine constables for three years.

Councillor Hanif Khan, cabinet member for community protection and enforcement, said: “I’m extremely proud of our police force in Hounslow. They work tirelessly and passionately to tackle crime in our borough.

"However, a police force cannot operate efficiently without adequate required funding behind it," Cllr Khan added.

"Recorded crime is rising in London and the capital faces many challenges including the ongoing threat of terrorism and a growing population to protect.

"As police funding across London takes a hit, here at Hounslow we are working to invest in what cannot be anything less than a priority.”

A third of Metropolitan Police staff posts have been lost - including two thirds of police community support officer posts, down from 4,607 to 1,591 - in addition to the closure of 114 police station front counters and 120 police buildings.

Sadiq Khan gave evidence to the Budget and Performance Committee on January 9, ahead of further budget considerations in the coming months before it is agreed on February 22.

