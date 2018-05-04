Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of pounds worth of perfumes and aftershave were stolen from a Boots in a moped robbery.

The burglars managed to bag more than £5,000 worth of perfume from the store in Finchley Road, Temple Fortune at around 1.25pm on Thursday, April 26.

Police believe four suspects, riding on two mopeds, pulled up to the store carrying large shopping bags, while one of the suspects carried a large cement post.

The post was used to smash the front door open, after which the four suspects entered and smashed the display cabinets before stashing the perfumes. Brands lifted from the store include YSL, Armani, Hugo Boss, Paco Rabanne, Givenchy, Diesel, Dior, Lacoste, DKNY, Davidoff, Cerruti and CK One.

Detectives then say the suspects made off on their mopeds, while police were called to the scene at 1.30am.

Suspect one wore a white top, a dark full face helmet, dark top and trousers and black shoes. The second suspect wore a dark full face helmet, dark hooded jacket with a white logo on the left chest, black trousers over grey pants and black shoes.

Suspect three wore a dark full face helmet, a grey top with a white Adidas logo on the left chest and black trousers. Suspect four wore a dark full face helmet, light coloured hooded top with a blue lining, dark blue trousers, white socks and black shoes.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A CCTV appeal has been launched and police are keen to speak with the men in the images, who may have information which would help their investigation. No arrests have been made.

Detective Constable Kim Louey from Barnet’s Major Crime Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen these suspects. We know from CCTV, drivers and buses were operating at the time of the offence, with passengers getting off the bus as the suspects loaded up their mopeds with the goods”

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Anyone with any information are asked to call Barnet CID on 020 8733 4024 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 405/26Apr or tweet @MetCC. To call anonymously, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.