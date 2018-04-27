The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young moped rider who was killed in a collision with a car in Isleworth on Thursday afternoon (April 26) was an 18-year-old man, police have said.

The teenager was involved in a serious road traffic collision with a Toyota in Twickenham Road, opposite Isleworth Library, at around 1.15pm on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at 1.59pm, 40 minutes after police were called to the scene, despite emergency service efforts to save his life.

The 18-year-old's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course, a police spokesman said.

The driver of the Toyota stopped at the scene of the accident, which happened between Worton Road and Brantwood Avenue.

An air ambulance arrived in Twickenham Road along with an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, a team leader, an ambulance crew and a hazardous area response team.

The helicopter landed in Twickenham Road, which remained closed in both directions until around 7pm, near Gumley School and Worton Road.

Police are now appealing for information on the fatal collision and have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward to help with the investigation.

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at the SCIU on 020 8543 5157 or via Twitter @MetCC quoting reference 3763/26Apr.

*If you would like to pay tribute to the victim you can do so by emailing katy.clifton@trinitymirror.com