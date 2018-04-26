The video will start in 8 Cancel

A moped rider has died after being involved in a colllision with a car on Thursday lunchtime (April 26).

Police were called by London Ambulance Service to the A310 Twickenham Road at around 1.19pm.

Officers arrived alongside paramedics and an air ambulance and found a car "in collision with a moped".

Despite the emergency services' best efforts, the moped rider was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.59pm.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries to trace his next of kin.

"Road closures are in place. No arrests have been made [and] enquiries continue."

The air ambulance landed in Twickenham Road near Gumley School, with pupils there having to take alternative routes home while a police cordon remained in place.

Bus routes 110, 267, 481 and H20 were diverted due to the fatal collision.

The A310 Twickenham Road remained closed in both directions at 4pm on Thursday.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metropolitan Police on 101 quoting 763/26APR or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.