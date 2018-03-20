The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager who belonged to a gang who committed a string of aggravated burglaries in mobile phone shops in London has been jailed.

Jack Hennessy, 19, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison at Blackfriars Crown Court last Thursday (March 15) after admitting to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary at the same court on February 7.

The teen, from Roseleigh Avenue in Islington, was part of a gang who targeted stores in central, north and east London.

The court had heard that at around 5am on August 17, 2016, Hennessy had arrived outside a mobile phone shop in High Road, Haringey with three other men on two mopeds.

He and another man used a concrete block to break the shutter and glass to gain entry, while the other two men waited on the mopeds outside.

They stole a number of mobile phones. Police were called to the scene by a member of public.

Hennessy was arrested for burglary and possession of a knife which was approximately six inches long and concealed within his waistband.

On October 11 he was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary for his involvement in the series of linked offences.

Detective Sergeant Danny Watts, of the North Area Tasking Team , said: "Hennessy was amongst a group of dangerous men who targeted a chain of mobile phone shops across central and east London.

"The judge has handed down a robust sentence and it sends a clear message to criminals engaged in crimes using mopeds - if you commit such an offence we will find you and prosecute you and, if convicted, you could be looking at a long time inside."

Hennessy is the 11th male to be convicted for 17 aggravated burglaries in mobile phone stores across central, east and north London between May and November 2016.

The gang stole phones and tablets and caused significant damage to the mobile phone stores.

The total cost of stolen phones and damage to the properties is estimated to exceed £1.3 million.

