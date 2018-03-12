Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager who splashed acid through the visors of SIX moped drivers in one night in a bid to steal their rides has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Derryck John, aged just 17, attacked six moped riders in just over two hours and managed to steal two mopeds, which he stashed before targeting others.

All six attacks took place in north and east London between 9.30pm and 11.41pm on July 13.

All victims needed hospital treatment, with two still requiring treatment eight months after the attack.

John was the pillion passenger in the attacks, Wood Green Crown Court heard, but the driver of the moped and his accomplice has still not been identified by police.

His first victim was a 69-year-old man in De Coubertin Street, Stratford, who saw a pillion passenger on a Yamaha bike raise his arm, and felt a splash on his face.

The man chased his attackers for several streets, but they managed to shake him before carrying out another attack almost an hour later.

A 32-year-old was attacked in Hackney Road, with a corrosive substance and one his attackers stole his moped and made off.

(Image: PA)

A 44-year-old man had acid thrown on him in St Paul's Road, Islington, just 24 minutes later but his attackers left the scene empty-handed.

Sixteen minutes later, a 52-year-old man was attacked similarly in Shoreditch High Street but the attackers got away empty-handed once more.

Another attempted robbery took place in Cazenove Road, 13 minutes later, when a 24-year-old man was attacked in a similar way, but nothing was stolen.

The attackers managed to steal another moped following an attack on a 33-year-old man in Chatsworth Road, less than 20 minutes after their last attack.

(Image: PA)

Metropolitan Police arrested Derryck John in the early hours of July 14 after he crashed into a lorry in Dalston while riding one of the mopeds reported stolen.

Using witness statements and CCTV footage from petrol stations, police were able to identify John, of Thornton Heath, as one of the moped attackers.

Ramesh Patel, of the CPS, said: “Derryck John claimed he was not involved in these attacks. CCTV from a petrol station was key to his identification and conviction. He was filmed stepping off a stolen Vespa scooter, lifting his motorcycle helmet and revealing his face.

“That evidence, alongside further material including CCTV of Derryck John wearing the same clothes and shoes during the other attacks, led to his guilty pleas on the first day of trial.

(Image: PA)

“One of the victims has lost 30% of his eyesight which he will never recover. Others described searing pain and burning at the time and have been forced to leave their jobs as a result of their injuries.

"Had they not been wearing helmets all of the victims’ injuries could have been much more serious.

“Our thoughts are with them as John now faces the consequences of his appalling actions.”

John pleaded guilty to six counts of "throwing a corrosive substance with intent to disable, maim, disfigure or do grievous bodily harm" on January 8, for which he was given a 10-and-a-half year sentence on Monday (March 12).

(Image: PA)

He also admitted four counts of attempted robbery of a moped and two counts of robbery of a moped, for which he was given a seven-year concurrent sentence.

DS James Leeks from Hackney CID said: “Derryck John did not think twice about using a life-changing and even potentially life-threatening substance against those who resisted his robbery attempts. Acid attacks ruin lives and have no place in our society.

“It beggars belief that anyone would be prepared to scar someone for life and leave them to live with life-changing injuries for the sake of a phone or a moped.

(Image: Crown Prosecution Service)

"We are working hard to keep the public safe and make the streets hostile territory for criminals who steal scooters and use them to snatch valuables from members of the public.

"We have a particular focus on the small number of criminals prepared to use corrosive substances to do so.

“If someone is in fear of being attacked with acid, or knows someone who is going to use it, they need to report it to police or confidentially through Crimestoppers. Your information will be actioned and you will be fully supported.”

Police are still appealing for information as to the identity of the second moped driver. He is seen wearing dark clothing and a black helmet. If anyone has any information, please call police on 101 or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

