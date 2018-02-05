The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are searching for a teenage girl who has disappeared from her home in Brentford .

Monika Kaniavaite was last seen at 9am on Monday (February 5) in Brentford, a spokesman for Metropolitan Police said.

Launching an appeal on Twitter, officers in Hounslow asked for anyone with information on the 19-year-old's whereabouts to come forward.

The spokesman said: “Can you help us bring home missing Monika Kaniavaite? She was last seen in Brentford at 9am this morning.

“If you can help and know where Monika is, please call us on 999 and quote our reference 18MIS005263.”

Anyone with information can contact Metropolitan Police online or on Twitter via @MetCC.

