This is the moment a flippin' adorable young penguin was caught on camera enjoying snow showers in the capital.

The Humboldt penguins, native to South America, can be found living in Penguin Beach at London Zoo.

The image captures the penguin stood on a rock in amazement looking on as snowflakes fall on the exhibit at the zoo.

The image was taken on Monday (February 26) as the Beast from the East brought snow to London.

In a message posted on Twitter, ZSL London Zoo, tweeted: "Our Humboldt penguins enjoyed today's snow flurries!"

Penguin Beach, a breeding facility for colonies of Humboldt penguins, features a large 1200 sq metre pool - England's biggest penguin pool.

It also has a special penguin nursery, a chick incubation unit and a pool where youngsters can learn how to swim.

(Image: ZSL London Zoo)

Humboldt penguins have black heads with a white stripe on either side and pink skin around their eyes and base of the bill.

They belong to a group of banded penguins and are similar in appearance to the African penguins.

It is said they can reach up to 30 miles per hour in the water and feed on small fish and crustaceans.

