A missing woman last seen more than four months ago is believed to be in the Acton area, police have confirmed.

Elizabeth Frost went missing on October 23 2017 and, since then, she has made no contact with her friends or family.

Hillingdon Borough Police is now appealing for anyone with information about Ms Frost's whereabouts.

On Twitter, the force wrote: "Elizabeth Frost has been missing since 23/10/17. She has made no contact with friends or family.

"We believe she may be in or around the Acton area."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Hillingdon Borough Police on 101 (or 999 in an emergency) quoting reference 5640/09FEB18.

